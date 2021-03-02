Attorney General Issues 2020 Conceal Carry Report

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost today issued Ohio’s Law on Concealed Handguns annual report showing that 169,232 concealed carry licenses were issued in Ohio in 2020.

According to the statistics reported to the Attorney General’s Office, county sheriffs issued 98,892 new licenses and 72,340 renewals. Permit holders who wish to renew their licenses must do so every five years.

Under Ohio law, county sheriffs are responsible for issuing concealed-carry licenses and renewing them, as well as suspending and revoking licenses. The Ohio Attorney General’s Office compiles this annual report, as required by law, about the number of licenses issued each year.

Each sheriff must report concealed handgun license statistics quarterly to the Ohio Peace Officer Training Commission within the Ohio Attorney General’s Office. Ohio county sheriffs began issuing concealed carry licenses in 2004.

To learn more about Ohio’s concealed carry laws or to view this year’s report and other statistics, please visit www.OhioAttorneyGeneral.gov/ConcealedCarry.

-30-