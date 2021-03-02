Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
M-3 (Gratiot Avenue) two-year project starts Monday, March 1, in the city of Roseville

Contact: Diane Cross, MDOT Office of Communications, 313-375-2454 Agency: Transportation

COUNTY: Macomb

ROADWAY: M-3 PROJECT START DATE: Monday, March 1, 2021 7 a.m.

PROJECT END DATE: Late Fall 2022

PROJECT DETAILS: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will be rebuilding 3.4 miles of M-3 (Gratiot Avenue) between 11 Mile and 14 Mile roads in the city of Roseville over two years. The project will be between 11 Mile and Common roads for 2021 and between Common and 14 Mile roads in 2022. The project includes replacement of the asphalt roadway, water main and storm sewer work, sign replacement, and signal modernization, along with ramp and sidewalks that are compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: Beginning Monday, March 1, M-3 traffic will be reduced to two lanes between 11 Mile and Common roads. Northbound lane restrictions will begin at Frahzo Road while southbound lane restrictions will begin at 13 Mile Road. All businesses and driveways will remain open during this phase of the work.

For more information, go to MovingMacomb.org.

