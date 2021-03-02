MDOT partners with the Gun Lake Tribe to rebuild the US-131/M-179 interchange

Contact:

Agency:

John Richard MDOT Office of Communications, 616-262-1565Transportation

Fast facts: - Work begins today to rebuild the US-131/M-179 interchange in Allegan County. - This project replaces the original interchange built in 1959. - The new interchange will be a single point urban interchange (SPUI) similar to the US-131/44th Street and US-131/Stadium Drive interchanges.

March 1, 2021 -- In partnership with the Gun Lake Tribe, the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is investing approximately $26 million to rebuild the US-131/M-179 interchange and resurface US-131 from 120th Avenue to 133rd Avenue in Allegan County. The two-year project begins today and is scheduled to open to traffic in November 2022.

The new M-179 overpass will be designed as a single point urban interchange (SPUI). This design helps move large volumes of traffic through limited amounts of space safely and efficiently. A SPUI is similar in form to a diamond interchange but has the advantage of allowing opposing left turns to proceed simultaneously by reducing the two intersections into one single intersection over the free-flowing US-131.

The Gun Lake Tribe is funding the majority of this project.

“Rebuilding and improving this interchange is vital for this growing area and it helps meet the vision the Gun Lake Tribe has for their casino, their customers and their stakeholders, “said MDOT Grand Region Engineer Erick Kind. “The generosity from the Match-E-Be-Nash-She-Wish Band of Pottawatomi Indians of Michigan is unprecedented and gives us a great opportunity to rebuild this bridge and interchange for all of Michigan.”

To follow project progression and traffic information on US, M, and I routes, visit www.Michigan.gov/Drive.