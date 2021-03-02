Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 953 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 210,901 in the last 365 days.

Know when it's OK to use multiple poles

Laramie - With recent weather conditions optimal for ice fishing, Laramie Region game wardens are reporting that many anglers have not been paying attention to the number of fishing poles allowed. You can only use more than two lines while ice fishing on specific waters in the state under the Special Winter Ice Fishing Provision. Wardens have written several citations recently for people using six rods on the ice at lakes that do not fall under the special ice provision. 

- WGFD -

 

You just read:

Know when it's OK to use multiple poles

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.