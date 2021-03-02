Know when it's OK to use multiple poles

Laramie - With recent weather conditions optimal for ice fishing, Laramie Region game wardens are reporting that many anglers have not been paying attention to the number of fishing poles allowed. You can only use more than two lines while ice fishing on specific waters in the state under the Special Winter Ice Fishing Provision. Wardens have written several citations recently for people using six rods on the ice at lakes that do not fall under the special ice provision.

- WGFD -