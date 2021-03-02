Prescribed burn planned for Yellowtail Wildlife Management Area

Smoke will be visible from the town of Lovell and surrounding areas.

Cody - The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is planning a prescribed burn on Yellowtail Wildlife Habitat Management Area to benefit migrating waterfowl.

Game and Fish will work cooperatively with the Bureau of Land Management and the National Park Service to burn approximately 55 acres around Leck Mayes Pond on Yellowtail south of the Shoshone River between March 1 and April 30. The exact day the burn will be conducted is dependent upon weather conditions. Smoke from the prescribed burn will be visible from surrounding areas, including the town of Lovell.

The prescribed fire will burn cattails to eventually increase open water for the benefit of migrating waterfowl. “Yellowtail WHMA is an important stop-over point for waterfowl during spring and fall migration and also provides year around habitat for nesting and brood rearing,” said Habitat and Access Biologist Eric Shorma. “Increasing open water will provide important loafing and feeding areas for migrating waterfowl.”

“In conjunction with burning, Game and Fish plans to use other treatment methods and future seasonal drawdowns of water in Leck Mayes Pond to help control cattails,” Shorma said.

Leck Mayes Pond has been dry for multiple years due to inoperable water control structures but plans are underway to repair the structures within the next year. Until the repairs can be completed, the pond will remain dry.

Yellowtail WHMA is located approximately six miles east of Lovell and comprises 19,288 acres. Through a cooperative agreement between the Wyoming Game and Fish Commission, National Park Service, U.S. Bureau of Reclamation and U.S. Bureau of Land Management, this area was established in the early 1960s for the primary purpose of enhancing waterfowl habitat.

