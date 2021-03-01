Westminster Barracks/ Poss. of Heroin
CASE#: 21B100839
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Austin Soule
STATION: Westminster
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 03/1/21 at 1:30 AM
INCIDENT LOCATION: Mile Marker 38 northbound on I91
VIOLATION: Possession of Heroin/Fentanyl
ACCUSED: Matthew Faircloth
AGE: 38
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Springfield, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 03/1/21, at approximately 1:30 AM, Troopers from the Westminster State
Police barracks stopped with a disabled motor vehicle on I91 north near miler marker 38.
Further investigation determined that one of the occupants of the vehicle, Matthew Faircloth, was in
possession of heroin/fentanyl. Faircloth was placed under arrest and transported to
Springfield Police Department for processing. He was released with a citation to appear
at the Vermont Superior Court, Windham, Criminal Division at 4/20/21 at 1100 AM.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 04/20/21 at 1100 AM
COURT: Windham
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Austin Soule
Westminster Barracks
1330 Westminster Heights Rd
Putney, VT, 05346
802-722-4600
Austin.Soule@vermont.gov