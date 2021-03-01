Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Westminster Barracks/ Poss. of Heroin

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21B100839

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Austin Soule                             

STATION: Westminster                

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: 03/1/21 at 1:30 AM

INCIDENT LOCATION: Mile Marker 38 northbound on I91

VIOLATION: Possession of Heroin/Fentanyl

 

ACCUSED: Matthew Faircloth                                                 

AGE: 38

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Springfield, VT

 

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 03/1/21, at approximately 1:30 AM, Troopers from the Westminster State

Police barracks stopped with a disabled motor vehicle on I91 north near miler marker 38.

Further investigation determined that one of the occupants of the vehicle, Matthew Faircloth, was in

possession of heroin/fentanyl. Faircloth was placed under arrest and transported to

Springfield Police Department for processing. He was released with a citation to appear

at the Vermont Superior Court, Windham, Criminal Division at 4/20/21 at 1100 AM.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 04/20/21 at 1100 AM            

COURT: Windham

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

 

Trooper Austin Soule

Westminster Barracks

1330 Westminster Heights Rd

Putney, VT, 05346

802-722-4600

Austin.Soule@vermont.gov

 

Westminster Barracks/ Poss. of Heroin

