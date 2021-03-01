FM 71 Hopkins County

PARIS – Texas Department of Transportation officials today announced that a project to upgrade and improve a portion of FM 71 in Hopkins County will begin March 8, 2021.

Contractor A.K. Gillis & Sons LLC was granted 350 working days, weather permitting, to complete this project valued at more than $4.3 million. The target completion date for this project is June 2022, officials said.

The project will extend along FM 71 from FM 69 South to FM 3236. The contractor will rehabilitate the existing roadway with a cement treatment and by applying a two-course pavement surface treatment.

Motorists who travel regularly in these areas should remain alert and pay special attention to all signs, barricades and traffic controls, and reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones. They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems.