Modere Axis™ TreBiotic with Microbiome Matrix™ Advances New Frontier in Wellness

At the cutting edge of probiotic science, Modere Axis™ TreBiotic’ s proprietary, 3-in-1 formula is the first of its kind to deliver perfectly paired, scientifically studied pre-, pro- and postbiotics to help create the perfect environment for a healthy gut

First-of-its-kind perfect pairing of pre-, pro- and postbiotics combined with nutraceuticals to support a thriving microbiome and healthy gut-brain axis

The new biology of wellness is gut health. The microbiome’s effect on overall wellness is so profound, we felt it imperative to develop a benchmark supplement to reinforce its vitality. ” — Asma Ishaq, CEO Modere

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Modere, a worldwide, live-clean essential lifestyle brand of supplements, household, and personal care products, today announced the launch of the company’s next generation supplement for gut health, Modere Axis™ TreBiotic with Microbiome Matrix™, in North America and Australasia. At the cutting edge of probiotic science, Modere Axis™ TreBiotic’ s proprietary, 3-in-1 formula is the first of its kind to deliver perfectly paired, scientifically studied pre-, pro- and postbiotics to help create the perfect environment for a healthy gut microbiome, which emerging science points to as critical to overall wellness.

The gut microbiome is considered the “master switch to wellness” by some scientists, not only for its pivotal role in digestive health, nutrient absorption, and immunity, but because bacteria in the gut also support the development of important neurotransmitters like serotonin, GABA, and glutamate and are essential for the gut-brain axis: the effect the gut has on the brain and vice versa.

While, like a fingerprint, everyone’s microbiome is unique, it is constantly changing, depending on fluctuating factors like diet, exercise, the environment, and sleep. Modere Axis™ TreBiotic with Microbiome Matrix™ is scientifically formulated to support the bacteria that make up a healthy gut microbiome with well-studied pre- and probiotic strains that are perfectly paired to survive the acidic environment of the stomach and populate in the intestines.

Prebiotic: The GOS prebiotic, which provides an abundant food source for good bacteria in the gut, is scientifically shown in an in-vitro study to help cultivate the population of Lactobacillus plantarum DR7 found in our probiotic complex more quickly and with greater density.

Probiotic: Scientifically backed by fundamental strain-specific studies, NeuroFlora™ probiotic complex is Modere’s exclusive combination of Lactobacillus plantarum strain DR7, Pediococcus acidilactici, and Lactobacillus brevis. With 10 billion CFUs per serving at time of manufacture, these gram-positive bacteria can tolerate the acidity of the stomach, making them ideal probiotics for colonization of the gastrointestinal tract.

Postbiotic: Backed by 15 scientific studies, the one-of-a-kind postbiotic that reinforces Modere Axis™ TreBiotic’s exclusive, 3-in-1 formula is EpiCor® GI+ postbiotic, a whole food fermentate that is shown to promote key gut barrier integrity by helping to support healthy levels of butyrate in the intestines. Butyrate is an important short chain fatty acid essential to a healthy gut lining, complete with tight junctions and a mucosal barrier. A healthy gut lining optimizes micronutrient absorption, allowing vitamins and minerals to enter the bloodstream to where they are needed for immune support and overall wellness.

Modere Microbiome Matrix™ is a unique complex of scientifically studied nutraceutical ingredients that work synergistically to help support gastrointestinal health, gut barrier integrity, micronutrient synthesis, microbiome diversity, immune function, brain and cognitive health, overall wellbeing, and energy.

Asma Ishaq, CEO of Modere, remarked, “The new biology of wellness is gut health. The microbiome’s effect on overall wellness is so profound, we felt it imperative to develop a benchmark supplement to reinforce its vitality. We are very proud of Modere Axis™ TreBiotic’s scientific promise and believe it will be a key product in our trusted product portfolio.”

Modere Axis™ TreBiotic utilizes a unique beadlet delivery system that transports the Modere Microbiome Matrix™ to the intestines. Sprinkled on cereal or yogurt or blended into a smoothie, there are no pills to swallow and no refrigeration required. The highly anticipated product will launch in Japan in March 2021 and subsequently, in Europe this fall.

Available online at www.modere.com

About Modere

Modere (www.modere.com) offers a category-leading portfolio of live clean lifestyle essentials including beauty and personal care, health and wellness, and household products that are equal parts high-performing and scientifically designed. We believe modern health involves pure nutrition and a clean environment across all our product categories. Modere brings a holistic, live clean approach to well-being, and our products reflect a commitment to excellence and innovation with tested formulas proven around the globe. The recipient of multiple third-party validations, our line includes products that are US EPA Safer Choice-approved, EWG Verified™, NSF Certified and gray-water appropriate. The company is a proud supporter of Vitamin Angels®.

