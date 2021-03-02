Aaron Fischer, Industry Sales Leader, joins OfficePartners360 as Chief Customer Officer
OfficePartners360, a full-service outsourcing company, announced today that Aaron Fischer will join the company as Chief Customer Officer.USA, March 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OfficePartners360, a full-service outsourcing company, announced today that Aaron Fischer will join the company as Chief Customer Officer effective March 1st, 2021. In this newly created executive leadership role, Fischer will lead the global sales organization, as well as generate new business relationships and revenue streams.
Based upon the extraordinary growth OfficePartners360 has seen over the last 36 months, the company has established itself as the customer experience support engine behind many of the world’s fastest growing companies. Fischer’s new role will further the new business acquisition strategy to support these hyper-growth goals for the company.
With more than two decades’ of competitive, creative experience supporting customers and clients in business development, Fischer says the culmination of extensive outsourced customer care support has allowed him to quickly understand and discover prospects’ challenges to build customer service strategies and solutions.
“OfficePartners360 cares equally for their clients' customers as they do their employees and new job creation,” Fischer says. “This equal-balance approach allows the company to mirror its culture with the emerging cultures of the younger generation of entrepreneurs and the companies they are building. Along with this, there needs to be a model of fast moving, highly flexible and deeply focused operational execution to ensure every interaction deeply satisfies customers. OfficePartners360 has built this model and continues to scale and support today's entrepreneurs.”
Prior to joining OfficePartners360, Fischer spent 25 years selling outsourced customer care and sales operations to industry-leading global companies, most notably at TaskUs, SYKES and SITEL Corporation. He has an intricate understanding of selling innovation and technology to enable a successful customer experience. With his extensive experience in client services, operations, business development and implementation experience, he brings a wealth of knowledge to the new role.
In his most recent role as SVP of Sales at TaskUs, Fischer oversaw a team of sales executives and business development representatives to create a new pipeline and close new logo clients. He also was responsible for aligning sales organization objectives with the company's strategy through sales team development, forecasting, sales resource planning and budgeting.
“We are thrilled to have Aaron join our senior executive team to lead and accelerate the next phase of OfficePartners360’s significant growth trajectory,” says CEO Tim Boylan. “Aaron’s success in strategy, sales execution and delivering best-in-class customer experience solutions for some of the most transformative global enterprises, as well as for some of most disruptive emerging startup companies is remarkable. I couldn’t be more excited to have Aaron at Team OP360 and look forward to working in the trenches with him—delivering solutions that allow our clients to scale quickly, cost effectively and achieve breakthrough winning results.”
About OfficePartners360
OfficePartners360 was founded in 2006 by experienced business entrepreneurs on a relationships-first philosophy. Bolstered by their first-hand experience, they set forth with one goal in mind: to be a trusted global workforce partner and position the business as a one-stop, full-service outsourcing company that delivers streamlined solutions for brands and businesses all while reducing costs, improving service levels and growing top-line performance. Thanks to the combination of incredible people, innovative technology and progressive thought leadership, OfficePartners360 continually raises the bar of world-class customer experience and is a fast-growing global workforce solutions provider for both medium-sized and large Fortune 500 companies. OfficePartners360 offers 24/7/365 omnichannel experience services and solutions in inbound/outbound call center customer service (calls, emails, live chat, social media), data center, outbound sales (lead qualification, warm transfers) accounting, technology support, application/web development and back-office (content moderation, online merchandising, catalog/inventory management, graphic design, virtual assistant). The company is passionate about enabling business agility, innovation and competitive advantage for its clients—and each day is guided by core values of acting with integrity and committing to its clients’ success.
Aaron Fischer
OfficePartners360
+1 844-466-7360
info@officepartners360.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn