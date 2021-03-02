Dyadic International, (NASDAQ Stock Symbol: DYAI) is a Specialized Biotech Company Delivering Better Vaccines and Drugs

DYAI LOGO DYAI COLLABORATION with CHINA $DYAI NASDAQ $DYAI $DYAI Industries

Dyadic International (NASDAQ Stock Symbol: DYAI) is a Specialized Biotech firm Delivering Better Vaccines and Drugs at More Affordable Prices

Dyadic International, Inc (NASDAQ:DYAI)

We chose to collaborate with DYAI to leverage their industrially proven C1 gene expression platform to help us in the development of manufacturing processes for many of our proprietary growth factors” — Max Rye, TurtleTree's Co-Founder

JUPITER, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ Stock Symbol: DYAI) is a Specialized Biotech Company Delivering Better Vaccines and Drugs at More Affordable Prices  Global Biotechnology Developer Working with Key Protein Production. Objectives Focused on Vaccine & Drug Performance at Lower Costs. Collaboration with Turtle Tree Scientific to Enhance Development Program. New Addition to Board of Directors with 29 Years of Relevant Experience.Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ: DYAI) is a global biotechnology company which is developing what it believes will be a potentially significant biopharmaceutical protein production platform based on the fungus Thermothelomyces heterothallica (formerly Myceliophthora thermophila), named C1. The C1 microorganism, which enables the development and large scale manufacture of low cost proteins, has the potential to be further developed to help speed up the development, lower production costs and improve the performance of biologic vaccines and drugs at flexible commercial scales.DYAI is using the C1 technology and other technologies to conduct research, development and commercial activities for the development and manufacturing of human and animal vaccines and drugs, such as virus like particles (VLPs) and antigens, monoclonal antibodies, Fab antibody fragments, Fc-Fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic proteins. DYAI pursues research and development collaborations, licensing arrangements and other commercial opportunities with its partners and collaborators to leverage the value and benefits of these technologies in development and manufacture of biopharmaceuticals.DYAI believes the C1 technology may help bring biologic vaccines, drugs and other biologic products to market faster, in greater volumes, at lower cost, and with new properties to drug developers and manufacturers, and improve access and cost to patients and the healthcare system, but most importantly save lives.DYAI meets the high listing standards for the NASDAQ exchange and also has an attractive share structure with only 27.4 million shares outstanding and a public float of 18.5 million. Collaboration with TurtleTree Scientific to Develop Recombinant Protein Growth Factors for Healing and Regenerative TherapiesOn February 2nd DYAI announced a fully funded collaboration with TurtleTree Scientific to develop a number of recombinant protein growth factors which can be manufactured at high yields and at low cost in bioreactors. Growth factors can play a critical role in tissue development and healing, including regenerative therapies, among other emerging biological processes and products.Growth factors are cell signaling molecules that play an important role in increasing the quality and quantities of a growing number of potential biological products that are derived from cell cultures. DYAI will engineer its hyper-productive C1 cell lines to develop a number of growth factors with high bioactivity and yields that can be manufactured at flexible commercial scales and at costs that should help accelerate business.Manufacturing human growth factors at large scale, and at an affordable cost can impact several exciting commercial processes including tissue healing, anti-inflammatory and other forms of regenerative medicine. Additionally, growth factors have the potential to be applied in several other emerging and exciting applications. New Board Member Appointed for Science and Technology CommitteeOn January 11th DYAI announced the appointment of Patrick Lucy, to its Board of Directors, effective January 8, 2021. Mr. Lucy will serve as an independent director and a member of the Board's Science and Technology Committee. The size of the DYAI Board was increased from six to seven members with this appointment.Mr. Lucy is an accomplished biotechnology industry executive with over 29 years of relevant experience. He is an ideal addition to the DYAI team to drive the business strategy forward, build deeper relationships with collaborators and to speed the adoption and commercialization of the company’s C1 gene expression platform to help make healthcare more accessible and affordable to patients globally.Mr. Lucy is currently the President and Chief Operating Officer of Lykan Bioscience a privately held cell therapy contract manufacturing organization based in Hopkinton, MA. Prior to Lykan, Mr. Lucy co-founded Pfenex Inc. within The Dow Chemical Company in 2001. He was a member of the leadership team and led the commercial launch of the Pfenex platform in 2005 through the spin out of the business from Dow in 2009. Mr. Lucy was subsequently a member of the team that successfully completed Pfenex's initial public offering in 2014 and continued to lead business/corporate development and portfolio strategy as Chief Business Officer. During his tenure at Pfenex, Mr. Lucy completed over $1.5 billion dollars of partnership transactions. Pfenex was acquired by Ligand Pharmaceuticals in October 2020.Prior to joining Dow in 2000, via Dow's acquisition of Collaborative BioAlliance, Patrick served as Collaborative's Director of Business Development. From 1995 to 1999, he held multiple operational roles at Lonza Biologics spanning quality control, validation, and capital project management. In his final role at Lonza, Patrick led the mechanical completion, start up and validation of a large-scale biologics manufacturing facility. He began his career in biotechnology at Repligen Corporation in 1991 serving in a variety of laboratory-based roles following his graduation from Villanova University. Patrick currently serves on the Scientific Advisory Board of immuTide, Inc., an early-stage peptide-based checkpoint inhibitor platform company.For more information on Dyadic International, Inc. 