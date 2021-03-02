Mobetize partners with Instnt to power digital customer onboarding for Canadian Credit Unions
Mobetize has embedded Instnt's managed customer onboarding service into its payment platform to better serve the shift in the Canadian credit union market.NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Instnt Inc, the first fully managed digital customer onboarding service for businesses today announced it has partnered with Mobetize, a leading digital account opening and payments platform, as their customer onboarding service of choice, enabling credit unions to verify and onboard new customers without fraud liability exposure and friction.
“Working with Instnt we leverage data points from thousands of sources. Using machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI), we have implemented the fastest, most comprehensive client onboarding experience in the financial services industry,” said Ajay Hans, Founder and CEO of Mobetize. “Our partnership with Instnt makes it easy to effectively validate an applicant’s identity, and make better risk decisions for the onboarding of demand and loan accounts for our clients.”
“We are thrilled to be working with Mobetize who are leading the digital evolution of credit unions in Canada. Embedding our low-code managed service to outsource the problem of risk and KYC compliance management while shifting fraud loss liability off their balance sheet with Instnt's indemnification, has helped Mobetize get product-to-market quickly to serve their customers and grow their market share," said Sunil Madhu, Founder and CEO of Instnt.
About Instnt Inc.
Instnt is the first fully managed customer onboarding service for businesses that helps them onboard good customers for good, driving their top-line revenue like never before. With its low-code integration and a compendium of sophisticated features, businesses can get their products to market faster, verifying and onboarding their digital customers frictionlessly, without bearing the costs of building and managing their own risk and compliance infrastructure or exposing themselves to fraud losses. Instnt powers various fast-growing financial institutions in North America. For more information, please visit www.instnt.org.
About Mobetize
From Payments to Lending to Mobile Wallets, Mobetize is collaborating and empowering leading financial institutions and telecom companies to revolutionize how financial services are being delivered and consumed in the digital world. For more information, please visit www.mobetize.com
