RINA Accountants & Advisors is proud to celebrate its 75th Anniversary
Since 1946, RINA has grown to one of the largest public accounting/consulting firms in Northern California.CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It is a notable year for one of the Bay Area’s foremost public accounting firms as RINA Accountants & Advisors marks its 75th anniversary.
RINA is thrilled to have reached this milestone – 75 years is a long time. To put things in perspective, in 1946, the average annual salary was $2,500, the average new house cost $5,600, and a gallon of gas was 15 cents.
Just about everything has changed in the last 75 years – except RINA’s mission, vision, and values. RINA remains dedicated to its clients, employees, and community.
Since 1946, RINA has grown to one of the largest public accounting and consulting firms in Northern California. With offices in Oakland, San Francisco, and Walnut Creek, and over 75 partners and staff, the firm is consistently ranked as one of the “Top Accounting Firms in the Greater Bay Area” by local business media.
RINA’s founding partners Henry Rooney, Paul Ida, Bob Nolt and Jack Ahern (RINA) opened the firm’s doors in a small office near 14th and Broadway in Oakland to serve the financial needs of growing Bay Areas businesses and individuals.
“Our founding partners met a growing need in the marketplace for proactive solutions to help clients achieve their financial goals,” said Managing Partner Tom Neff. “We are still doing that! In fact, we are very proud of the fact that we continue to serve some of our original clients.”
“We are dedicated to serving our clients by our firm motto, ‘Your Future is Our Focus’,” Neff explained.
To further honor the firm’s legacy, RINA will match up to $75 donated to Bay Area charities by each of our 75 plus RINA team members.
In addition, the firm has launched an anniversary celebration in the San Francisco Business Times which can be viewed here.
“We wouldn’t have made it to 75 if we didn’t put people first,” said Neff. “We cherish the relationships we have developed over the years and are dedicated to building on our 75-year legacy by continuing our commitment to our clients, our communities, and our staff. We are grateful for this opportunity.”
