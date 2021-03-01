In the February 2021 data snapshot, you will find information on:

Dataset Highlight: Closed Discrimination Complaint Cases in Iowa

Track the Recovery

March 6th is Open Data Day!

Data Assets

Portal Accounts

State Data Plan

News, Updates & Tips

This dataset contains information on discrimination complaint cases processed by a local agency, the Iowa Civil Rights Commission or the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) in Iowa beginning with cases closed in 2008. Viewers can learn view the date the case was opened, and closed, the bases of the complaint, and reason for closure.

Explore the Dataset

Opportunity Insights

The Opportunity Insights Economic Tracker combines anonymized data from leading private companies – from credit card processors to payroll firms – to provide a real-time picture of indicators such as employment rates, consumer spending, and job postings across counties, industries, and income groups.

Explore the Tracker

March 6th is Open Data Day!

Open Data Day is an annual celebration of the benefits of open data, which include:

Improving the public’s understanding of the cost and purpose of government services;

Improving governmental accountability and public participation;

Leveraging data held by different agencies by connecting datasets and finding new insights;

Eliminating redundancies by allowing the access of data in one place;

Improving decision making by better informing people with data;

Creating more efficient and proactive process for open records requests;

Encouraging innovative ideas (e.g., web applications) that enhance the lives of our citizens;

Increasing economic activity by generating new and rich content through new applications and services; and

Complying with the requirements of the Taxpayer Transparency Act and Accountable Government Act.

It is a great day to commit to publishing a new data asset on the state data portal!

Open the Data Identification and Prioritization Guide

The table below reports the number of public data assets published on the state data portal by asset type for the portal as a whole.

Data Asset Type Public Assets Datasets 300 External References 157 Documents 268 Filtered Views 355 Charts 163 Maps 217 Measures 150 Stories/Dashboards 22 DataLens Pages 14 Total Assets 1,646

View All Executive Branch/Non-Elected Agency Public Data Asset Counts

Catalog

Browse the Public Catalog on data.iowa.gov

Portal Users

Total User Accounts: 137 Active Users: 20 (14.6% of total)

Note: Active Users have logged in the data portal at least once in the past month.

Data Plan

The State Data Plan identifies actions Executive Branch State Agencies (non-elected) intend to implement.

Access the State Data Plan on dom.iowa.gov

