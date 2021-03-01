Youth Operator Injured in Pittsfield Snowmobile Crash

CONTACT: Conservation Officer Richard D. Crouse 603-271-3127 March 1, 2021

Pittsfield, NH – On February 26, 2021, at approximately 4:30 p.m., Fish and Game received a report from a concerned party of a single snowmobile crash on private property in Pittsfield involving a minor who suffered severe, but non-life-threatening injuries.

At approximately 4:15 p.m., an 8-year-old male was operating a snowmobile, with his father riding on the back. They were on private property with permission from the landowner. The operator unintentionally accelerated the snowmobile through some low-hanging branches, which ultimately led to the snowmobile tipping over and ejecting both the operator and the passenger before the snowmobile collided head-on with a tree.

Upon notification of the crash, Pittsfield Fire and EMS, Pittsfield Police Department, and a Fish and Game Conservation Officer responded to the location of the crash. The father was uninjured, but the youth operator was transported by ambulance to Concord Hospital to be further evaluated and treated for his injuries.

Luckily both riders were wearing helmets, however, upon impact, the youth operator’s helmet fell off due to the helmet not being secured properly. The incident is still under review, but the preliminary investigation shows that inattention and operator inexperience are the leading causes of this crash.

Fish and Game would like to remind all riders to wear the appropriate safety equipment, especially helmets, while out riding on the trails and to be sure to secure the safety gear appropriately to ensure optimum safety.