Saubel’s Markets Goes Solar With 600kW Installation
Roof-mounted solar panels will generate 25% of stores’ electricity needs
We are excited to partner with BAI Group on this solar initiative, which is important to the future of Saubel’s Markets.”STATE COLLEGE, PA, USA, March 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BAI Group, a leading service provider in renewable energy production and energy transmission, is helping Saubel’s Markets implement on-premises solar installations at two of its store locations in Shrewsbury, PA and Whiteford, MD. Saubel’s Markets opened its first location in 1926 and has remained a family-owned business for three generations.
Engaged by Saubel’s Markets as the primary developer, BAI Group has led each stage of the project, including the initial feasibility study, proposal development, and due diligence. BAI will lead the construction phase, which is scheduled to start in March 2021, as well as the operations phase.
Each Saubel’s Markets store will feature a 300 kilowatt (kW) ballasted roof-mounted solar installation utilizing state-of-the-art equipment that avoids the need to penetrate the roof. The solar array will supply 25 percent of each stores’ electricity needs. The combined 600 kW of solar is equivalent to the annual electricity needs of 60 homes.
Saubel's will benefit from the Federal Investment Tax Credit (ITC) and is also pursuing a Renewable Energy For America Program (REAP) grant from the USDA. The REAP grant, if successful, will cover up to 25 percent of the installation costs.
“We are excited to partner with BAI Group on this solar initiative, which is important to the future of Saubel’s Markets,” said Greg & Betti Saubel, Owners, Saubel’s Markets. “By going solar, we’re demonstrating our commitment to the environment and to our community, which we’ve been proud to serve for over three generations.”
“It is a great honor to partner with Saubel’s Markets on this solar project” said Sel Edor, Market Director for Renewable, BAI Group LLC. “As we’ve shown with Saubel’s, we deliver high quality solar projects that are also cost effective. With the 1,480 solar panels expected to produce clean power for more than 30 years, this project demonstrates Greg and Betti’s commitment to generational growth of Saubel’s Markets. We are excited to be a small part of their story.”
About BAI Group
Founded in 1986 in State College, Pennsylvania, the BAI Group is a multi-disciplinary company that provides renewable energy production and energy transmission services. BAI Group's services started within waste management and quickly expanded to other industries, including the energy sector. Our primary focus has been in the areas of bio-energy, wind farms, and solar. With significant experience in the design, construction, and permitting of solar arrays, the BAI Group assists clients with the development of commercial and industrial (C&I), merchant grade, and other types of large solar installations, including storage. In addition to development of these projects, BAI also provides financing for projects in the form of power purchase agreements and other mechanisms. To learn more, visit baigroupllc.com.
About Saubel’s Markets
The Saubel family owns four supermarkets in Shrewsbury, Stewartstown, York PA and Whiteford, MD. Greg and Betti Saubel and their children are very active in the daily operations of the four stores. The Saubels like to hang their hat on the long list of homemade items that are made daily. Some of the offerings are homemade soups and salads, donuts made the old-fashioned way, fresh baked breads, rolls, cakes, cupcakes, cookies, and homemade biscotti. They have meat cutters on hand daily to grind ground beef and to cut your desired thickness on steaks and other delicious fresh meat. The Saubels put the “home” in homemade, growing in many ways since the inception in 1926, in the village of Hametown, PA. To learn more, visit us at saubelsmarkets.com or follow us on Facebook.
