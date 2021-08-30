Community College of Allegheny County Extends its Solar Footprint with 543kW Installation
Solar installation is expected to reduce electricity costs by 20% at North Campus
We are very pleased to partner with BAI Group on this initiative, which extends our commitment to renewable energy while reducing electricity costs. We expect to save over $27,000 annually.”WAYNE, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BAI Group, LLC (BAI), a leading service provider in renewable energy production and energy transmission, is helping Community College of Allegheny County (CCAC) implement an on-premise solar installation at its North Campus in McCandless, Pennsylvania. As a member of the Pittsburgh 2030 District plan and the U.S. Department of Energy’s Better Buildings Challenge, CCAC is committed to reducing its carbon footprint and its costs.
— Elaine Sadowski, Director of Energy & Sustainability, CCAC
After considering three competing proposals for a purchase power agreement (PPA), CCAC chose BAI because its proposal met CCAC’s stringent terms. The team from BAI will lead the construction phase, scheduled to start in August 2021, as well as the operations phase, which is slated to commence in November 2021.
The North Campus solar installation, CCAC’s third and largest, will feature a 543 kilowatt (kW) photovoltaic array utilizing state-of-the-art equipment. The installation is expected to produce sufficient electricity to provide 40 percent of the campus’ electricity needs, while reducing its electricity costs by nearly 20 percent.
“We are very pleased to partner with BAI Group on this important initiative, which extends our commitment to renewable energy while also reducing our electricity costs,” said Elaine Sadowski, Director of Energy & Sustainability, CCAC. “We expect to save over $27,000 annually with this new array, which will allow us to better achieve our mission of providing affordable access to high-quality career and transfer education.”
“We are proud that we can help Community College of Allegheny County rebalance its energy mix with this investment in solar energy,” said Sel Edor, Market Director for Renewables, BAI Group LLC. “With this PPA, we demonstrate our commitment to delivering high-quality, cost-effective solar projects. We are excited to help the college reduce its costs so that it can focus on providing affordable educational opportunities to the communities it serves.”
About BAI Group
Founded in 1986 in State College, Pennsylvania, the BAI Group, LLC is a multi-disciplinary company that provides renewable energy production and energy transmission services. BAI Group’s services started within waste management and quickly expanded to other industries, including the energy sector. Their primary focus has been in the areas of bio-energy, wind farms, and solar. With significant experience in the design, construction, and permitting of solar arrays, the BAI Group assists clients with the development of commercial and industrial (C&I), merchant scale, and other types of large solar installations, including storage. In addition to developing these projects, BAI also provides financing for projects in the form of PPAs and other mechanisms. To learn more, visit baigroupllc.com.
About Community College of Allegheny County (CCAC)
Since its founding in 1966, CCAC has flourished, becoming the educational powerhouse it is today—a nationally renowned two-year college dedicated to serving all members of the community. From groundbreaking student success initiatives to top-ranked academic and career-based programs, CCAC continues to be the college of choice for nearly one out of every three adults in Allegheny County.
Each year, more than 24,000 students enroll at CCAC, taking advantage of nearly 150 degree, certificate, diploma and transfer programs while thousands more access noncredit and workforce development courses. Comprising four campuses and four neighborhood centers as well as other off-site locations, CCAC is honored to have one of the largest veteran student populations in the state and takes pride in ranking among the nation’s top community colleges for the number of individuals graduating in nursing and the health-related professions.
CCAC graduates have transferred to the nation’s most prestigious colleges and universities, have obtained the most academically challenging and competitive degrees, and can be found at leading companies, organizations and institutions throughout the country. CCAC alumni are actively engaged in every sector of society, providing leadership to scores of economic, scientific, civic and philanthropic entities both in the Pittsburgh region and around the world. Visit ccac.edu to learn more.
