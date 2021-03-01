Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 746 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 210,714 in the last 365 days.

NCCW inmate death

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE (21-29)

CONTACT Laura Strimple, Chief of Staff

OFFICE 402-479-5713 | laura.strimple@nebraska.gov

 

February 26, 2021 (York, Neb.) – Niccole Wetherell #94369, age 40, died this morning at the Nebraska Correctional Center for Women (NCCW). Her sentence started June 28, 1999. Wetherell was serving a life sentence for first degree murder out of Sarpy County.

While the cause of death has yet to be determined, Wetherell was being treated for a medical condition. As is the case whenever an inmate dies in the custody of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS), a grand jury will conduct an investigation.

###

You just read:

NCCW inmate death

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.