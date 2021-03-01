NCCW inmate death

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE (21-29)

CONTACT Laura Strimple, Chief of Staff

OFFICE 402-479-5713 | laura.strimple@nebraska.gov

February 26, 2021 (York, Neb.) – Niccole Wetherell #94369, age 40, died this morning at the Nebraska Correctional Center for Women (NCCW). Her sentence started June 28, 1999. Wetherell was serving a life sentence for first degree murder out of Sarpy County.

While the cause of death has yet to be determined, Wetherell was being treated for a medical condition. As is the case whenever an inmate dies in the custody of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS), a grand jury will conduct an investigation.

###