WhiteFox Demonstrates Capability to Protect Stadiums Against Rogue Drones with 15-Kilometer Virtual Dome
WhiteFox had their DroneFox system successfully tested by international government representatives at a Southern California Soccer Stadium.SAN LUIS OBISPO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WhiteFox, a counter-drone technology leader, had their DroneFox system successfully tested by international government representatives at a Southern California Soccer Stadium.
DroneFox is an omnidirectional drone detection, identification, and mitigation system. The DroneFox's intuitive user interface enabled the government representatives to visualize how a site like a stadium could be protected from drones intruding in the airspace. DroneFox was able to detect and track drones within the 15-kilomeer virtual dome. The system enables the user to determine threat level, including the drone and pilot's location and movement in real-time. Drones determined to be hostile were then surgically mitigated by the DroneFox, safely landing them.
WhiteFox is experiencing even higher demand for their counter-drone technology, especially after multiple people were charged with flying drones in restricted airspace surrounding the 2021 Superbowl. Major League Baseball games have also had various delays due to drones, such as the infamous landing on Wrigley field a few months ago. The number of drone-related incidents are growing quickly.
"Stadiums are just one of the many sites that DroneFox is securing against rogue drones. We are seeing more and more stadium customers desiring protection from reckless and malicious pilots," says WhiteFox CEO, Luke Fox. “As commercial drone popularity increases, the right counter-drone infrastructure is critical to support safe integration with society.”
Drones from various manufacturers flew around the soccer stadium while DroneFox detected and identified them in real-time, simulating potential drone threats. DroneFox was also able to display a live video feed from the drones, highlighting one of the unique capabilities that elevates DroneFox as a critical layer in any airspace security solution. WhiteFox shared how DroneFox also integrates with other counter-drone solutions to add additional protection layers depending on the threat environment, creating a seamless, comprehensive airspace security solution.
About WhiteFox: Headquartered in California, WhiteFox's mission is to keep the sky open for responsible pilots by creating solutions that advance drone technology for a better world. As a global leader in pioneering the safe integration of drones into society and offering worldwide drone airspace security solutions, WhiteFox is securing trusted autonomy through transparency and accountability in our skies. Find them on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn.
