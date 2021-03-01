PennDOT Announces Online Plans Display for the Route 2079 (Cross Roads Avenue) Bridge Replacement Project in Felton Borough, York County

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) invites the public to an online plans display regarding the Route 2079 (Cross Roads Avenue) Bridge Replacement Project in Felton Borough, York County. The bridge spans a tributary to North Branch Muddy Creek approximately 160 feet south of the intersection of Route 2079 (Cross Roads Avenue) and Route 2060 (Rippling Run Road). The purpose of this project is to address structural deficiencies of the bridge and provide continued safe and efficient crossing of Route 2079 over the tributary to North Branch Muddy Creek.

The project consists of replacing the 72-year-old steel I-beam structure, approach pavement replacement, and guide rail updates. The existing bridge width will be increased to accommodate two 11-foot lanes and 4-foot shoulders. The bridge will be closed for Approximately 3 months to all traffic during the construction. The proposed detour route will use Route 2060 (Rippling Run Road) to Route 0024 (Main Street) to Route 2052 (Church Road) then back to Route 2079.

The project is currently in design and construction work is expected to take place in the 2022 construction season; however, final paving may take place in spring of 2023.

In accordance with Governor Wolf's COVID-19 mitigation efforts, plans display will be held online only. A digital version of the information will be available to view online from March 1, 2021, to April 1, 2021.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

Information, including roadway and bridge plans and an interactive comment form, can be found by visiting the PennDOT District 8 website, www.penndot.gov/District8, clicking on Public Meetings listed under the Resources heading, and choosing the York County box then the tile marked Cross Roads Avenue.

The purpose of the plans display is to introduce the project and receive public input regarding any questions or concerns with the project. It is also an opportunity for the public to review and comment on the project’s potential effect upon Cultural Resources pursuant to the Advisory Council on Historic Preservation’s 36 CFR Part 800 regulations implementing Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act.

The project documents can be made available in alternative languages or formats if requested. If you need translation/interpretation services or have special needs or have special concerns that require individual attention, contact Adam Wright, PennDOT Project Manager, at adamwright@pa.gov, or 717-772-4028 .

Pursuant to Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, PennDOT does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, gender, age, or disability. If you feel that you have been denied the benefits of, or participation in a PennDOT program or activity, you may contact the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, Bureau of Equal Opportunity, DBE/Title VI Division at 717-787-5891 or 800-468-4201 .

MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson, 717-418-5018