PennDOT Announces Virtual Plans Display for Ohio Street Project in Wheatland Borough, Mercer County

​The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) invites the public to an online plans display for the resurfacing and reconstruction project on Ohio Street (Route 3015) in Wheatland Borough, Mercer County.

The roadway project is located on Ohio Street between the intersection with State Line Road and the intersection with Route 418.

The project includes resurfacing Ohio Street and the reconstruction of the intersection of Ohio Street and Church Street.

Work is expected to occur during the 2021 construction season.

The intersection of Ohio Street and Church Street is expected to be closed for approximately one week during construction. Separate detours will be posted for Ohio Street and Church Street. For Ohio Street, the five-mile detour will be posted using Wansack Road (Route 3015) and Route 718. For traffic on Church Street, the 1.2-mile detour will be posted using Jack O’Connell Drive, and Route 718.

Other portions of the work will require traffic to be controlled by flaggers with single lane closures.

The virtual plans display includes detour maps, a plan board, and an online comment form. It can be accessed by visiting the PennDOT District 1 website, www.penndot.gov/District1, clicking on Public Meetings/Studies listed under the Resources heading, and choosing the Mercer County box then the tile marked Ohio Street Project.

In accordance with Governor Wolf’s COVID-19 mitigation efforts, the plans display/meeting will be held online only. It will be open from March 1 to March 15, 2021. Those unable to access the study online may give feedback by contacting PennDOT Project Manager Ben Vincent, P.E., at bvincent@pa.gov or (814) 678-7367.

The purpose of the plans display is to introduce the project and receive public input regarding any questions or concerns with the project. It is also an opportunity for the public to review and comment on the project’s potential effect upon Cultural Resources pursuant to the Advisory Council on Historic Preservation’s 36 CFR Part 800 regulations implementing Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act.

The project documents will be made available in alternative languages or formats if requested. If you need translation/interpretation services or have special needs or have special concerns that require individual attention, contact Ben Vincent, P.E., PennDOT Project Manager at bvincent@pa.gov, or 814-678-7367.

Pursuant to Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, PennDOT does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, gender, age, or disability. If you feel that you have been denied the benefits of, or participation in a PennDOT program or activity, you may contact the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, Bureau of Equal Opportunity, DBE/Title VI Division at 717-787-5891 or 800-468-4201.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035

