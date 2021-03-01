Trophy Resources, Inc. Update
Trophy Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRSI)ALPHARETTA, GA, US, March 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Trophy Resources, Inc. (OTC PINK:TRSI) is pleased to update its shareholders and the public in general. The company in its efforts to to update its shareholders has recently accomplished the tasks below:
• Filed its Annual Report with the State of Florida
• Recently became current in its financial obligations with Pacific Stock Transfer, its transfer agent of record.
• Recently updated current shares outstanding at Pacific Stock Transfer which stands at 1,192,872,607
• Engaged a financial service group to bring forward its financials in compliance with OTC Markets.
About Trophy Resources, Inc.
Trophy Resources, Inc. (TRSI) is a holding company focused on strategic acquisitions that are opportunistic, cash-flow positive with hard assets.
NOTICE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENT
Forward-looking statements and risks and uncertainties discussed in this press release may contain forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "may," "intend," "expect," and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. Expected, actual results, performance, or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed, or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with, among other things, the impact of economic, competitive, and other factors affecting our operations, markets, products, and performance. The matters discussed herein should not be construed in any way, shape, or manner of our future financial condition or stock price.
Joseph C Canouse
Trophy Resources, Inc.
+1 404 444 7855
