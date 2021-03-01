Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 735 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 210,692 in the last 365 days.

Local Cyclist to Summit Everest 3 Times to Raise Money for Special Olympics Colorado

Special Olympics Colorado

Special Olympics Colorado

Shaun with athletes Ian Jeff and Tim

Shaun with athletes Ian Jeff and Tim

Shaun out for a ride

Shaun out for a ride

Athletes on a ride with Coach Jenn

Athletes on a ride with Coach Jenn

Cyclist and Special Olympics Coach in Colorado will climb 100,000 vertical feet in March to fundraise so athletes can compete in Special Olympics Events

I think I can, I think I can, I think I can”
— The little engine that could
AVON, COLORADO, USA, March 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Colorado local, Shaun Martin, is fundraising for Special Olympics Colorado Athletes throughout the month of March by riding his bike as much as possible.

During the month of March, Shaun will raise money through donations and pledges for every 1000 feet he climbs on his bike. If you pledge a dollar and he climbs 25,000 feet, your total donation would be $25.00

I am very excited to be combing a number of activities in my life that bring me great joy" said Shaun. "I love to ride my bike, which anyone that knows me can attest to. Coaching Special Olympics is super awesome too!"

Shaun and his wife have been coaching athletes in the Vail Valley for a number of years now. "We were first introduced to Special Olympics by some great friends who were already deeply involved. We are both really grateful to have been given the opportunity.

Shaun hopes this fundraiser will raise awareness and raise money for Special Olympics Colorado and the athletes that are involved. He hopes that maybe other people will hear about it and participate by pledging support, helping out as a volunteer, or joining as an Athlete.

"Everybody within the community is great. If you or somebody you know might be interested in being involved search online for your local Special Olympics Group. For example, if you are in Colorado search for Special Olympics Colorado. If you are in Kansas search for Special Olympics Kansas etc. Send them an email or call them and you will be sure to hear back from them.

So just how much does Shaun plan to ride?

"My goal is to climb 100,000 feet in March. This roughly represents climbing Everest 3 times. Last year, with COVID, the Everest challenge becomes very prominent. For those who don't know, for a cyclist, the challenge is to climb 29,032 feet (the height of Mt Everest) as quickly as possible. Many high levels athletes do this in less than a day, less than 12 hours. In fact, the record is less than 7 hours! So I am definitely not going to be setting any records."

Today is the first day of his

Be sure to pledge your support for his efforts.

For more information check out his Colorado Ride A Thon Fundraiser Page

and be sure to read a local paper's coverage of his endeavor.

https://www.vaildaily.com/entertainment/vail-valley-local-shaun-martin-raises-money-for-special-olympics-with-vertical-cycling-challenge/

https://watsonbuys.com/sponsor-now/

https://watsonbuys.com/sponsor-now/ride-a-thon-daily-update/

Media Dept
Watson Buys
+ +1 720-418-8670
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Local Cyclist to Summit Everest 3 Times to Raise Money for Special Olympics Colorado

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Real Estate & Property Management, Sports, Fitness & Recreation


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.