Local Cyclist to Summit Everest 3 Times to Raise Money for Special Olympics Colorado
Special Olympics Colorado
Cyclist and Special Olympics Coach in Colorado will climb 100,000 vertical feet in March to fundraise so athletes can compete in Special Olympics Events
I think I can, I think I can, I think I can”AVON, COLORADO, USA, March 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Colorado local, Shaun Martin, is fundraising for Special Olympics Colorado Athletes throughout the month of March by riding his bike as much as possible.
During the month of March, Shaun will raise money through donations and pledges for every 1000 feet he climbs on his bike. If you pledge a dollar and he climbs 25,000 feet, your total donation would be $25.00
I am very excited to be combing a number of activities in my life that bring me great joy" said Shaun. "I love to ride my bike, which anyone that knows me can attest to. Coaching Special Olympics is super awesome too!"
Shaun and his wife have been coaching athletes in the Vail Valley for a number of years now. "We were first introduced to Special Olympics by some great friends who were already deeply involved. We are both really grateful to have been given the opportunity.
Shaun hopes this fundraiser will raise awareness and raise money for Special Olympics Colorado and the athletes that are involved. He hopes that maybe other people will hear about it and participate by pledging support, helping out as a volunteer, or joining as an Athlete.
"Everybody within the community is great. If you or somebody you know might be interested in being involved search online for your local Special Olympics Group. For example, if you are in Colorado search for Special Olympics Colorado. If you are in Kansas search for Special Olympics Kansas etc. Send them an email or call them and you will be sure to hear back from them.
So just how much does Shaun plan to ride?
"My goal is to climb 100,000 feet in March. This roughly represents climbing Everest 3 times. Last year, with COVID, the Everest challenge becomes very prominent. For those who don't know, for a cyclist, the challenge is to climb 29,032 feet (the height of Mt Everest) as quickly as possible. Many high levels athletes do this in less than a day, less than 12 hours. In fact, the record is less than 7 hours! So I am definitely not going to be setting any records."
Today is the first day of his
Be sure to pledge your support for his efforts.
For more information check out his Colorado Ride A Thon Fundraiser Page
and be sure to read a local paper's coverage of his endeavor.
https://www.vaildaily.com/entertainment/vail-valley-local-shaun-martin-raises-money-for-special-olympics-with-vertical-cycling-challenge/
https://watsonbuys.com/sponsor-now/
https://watsonbuys.com/sponsor-now/ride-a-thon-daily-update/
