Airbus Corporate Jets Joins IADA
Becomes Seventh Global OEM Member
Airbus is clearly pleased to become an OEM member of IADA, which has become a leading force in the Americas and across the globe in advocating for transparency and ethical aircraft sales transactions.”WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES, March 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Airbus Corporate Jets has become the latest OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer) to become a member of the International Aircraft Dealers Association (IADA). Airbus joins six other prestigious executive jet OEMs in the affairs of IADA, which leads the business jet transaction industry in professionalism.
— Airbus Corporate Jets President Benoit Defforge
“Airbus is clearly pleased to become an OEM member of IADA, which has become a leading force in the Americas and across the globe in advocating for transparency and ethical aircraft sales transactions,” said Airbus Corporate Jets (ACJ) President Benoit Defforge. Head of ACJ Business Development Jean-Noel Robert and ACJ Sales Director for Americas Akbar Siddiqi will represent Airbus and personally participate in the affairs of IADA.
“The IADA Board of Directors welcomes Airbus to our organization,” said IADA Executive Director Wayne Starling. “We are very much looking forward to the valuable input of yet another global leader in the corporate jet industry. Our OEMs represent leading aircraft manufacturers in Europe and the Americas with sales networks circling the globe.”
About Airbus Corporate Jets
Airbus Corporate Jets (ACJ) creates the world’s most rewarding flying experiences for customers by providing them with unique expertise, the finest service, best technology and highest standards of care in corporate aviation. All Airbus corporate jets come from the most modern aircraft family on the market, derived from Airbus’ successful market-leading jetliners. For more info go to www.acj.airbus.com.
About IADA
The International Aircraft Dealers Association is the collective force influencing and shaping the aircraft transaction industry. With accredited dealers of all sizes and dozens of verified products and services members skilled in aircraft transactions, IADA is the acknowledged leader in developing industry standards for efficient, effective and ethical business aircraft transactions.
Working for business aircraft owners globally, the International Aircraft Dealers Association provides a facility for professional standards, ethics and exchange of information among its members and to the public for the purpose of creating a more efficient market, facilitating transactions and providing transparency in transactions, thereby increasing business aircraft ownership and usage worldwide. For more info about IADA go to International Aircraft Dealers Association | IADA.
About IADA's AircraftExchange.com
AircraftExchange is the exclusive online marketplace for IADA. The search portal was created to provide business jet and private jet buyers a trustworthy and efficient way to identify, locate, and purchase pre-owned aircraft from the most ethical dealers and brokers in the world.
Only IADA-accredited aircraft dealers may list used aircraft for sale in this search portal, where buyers can shop from an average of 500 listings at any given time. In 2020, AircraftExchange facilitated more than $5 billion in sales of nearly 640 aircraft, averaging over 1.7 transactions per day for every day of the year. For more info about AircraftExchange go to Aircraft For Sale Exclusively by IADA | AircraftExchange.
Jim Gregory for IADA
James Gregory Consultancy llc
+1 316-558-8578
email us here