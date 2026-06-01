IADA Strengthens Industry Leadership with New Dealers and Aircraft Transaction Experts
The continued addition of high-quality members reflects IADA’s commitment to maintaining the highest standards of integrity, transparency and expertise in the aircraft transaction industry.”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Aircraft Dealers Association (IADA) has added three new IADA-Accredited Dealers and 10 new IADA-Verified Products and Services (P&S) Members, further strengthening its global network of business aircraft transaction professionals.
— Lou Seno, Executive Director of IADA
“The continued addition of high-quality members reflects IADA’s commitment to maintaining the highest standards of integrity, transparency and expertise in the aircraft transaction industry,” said Lou Seno, Executive Director of IADA. “Each of these organizations brings unique capabilities and a proven track record that enhances the value IADA members deliver to the global marketplace.”
Newly Accepted IADA-Accredited Dealers
EAC Aircraft Sales AB
Based in Europe, EAC Aircraft Sales AB specializes in the sale and acquisition of business aircraft, offering deep regional expertise and global reach. The firm is known for its client-focused approach, guiding buyers and sellers with market insight and transaction experience across multiple aircraft categories. For more information, visit https://eacgroup.se/aircraft-sales/.
EMCJET
EMCJET is a global aircraft brokerage and advisory firm representing corporate and private clients in aircraft sales and acquisitions worldwide. The firm combines market insight with a tailored, client-focused approach across every stage of aircraft ownership. For more information, visit https://www.emcjet.com.
Global Aircraft Corporation
Global Aircraft Corporation provides comprehensive aircraft brokerage, acquisition and advisory services to a worldwide client base. With a focus on tailored transaction strategies and market intelligence, the company supports clients through every phase of aircraft ownership, from acquisition to disposition. For more information, visit http://globalaircrafts.com.
Newly Accepted IADA-Verified Products and Services Members
Airshare
Airshare provides fractional ownership, aircraft management and charter services, delivering flexible solutions for business aviation users. With a focus on operational excellence and customer experience, Airshare supports efficient aircraft utilization and ownership. For more information, visit https://www.airshare.com.
Banyan Air Service
Banyan Air Service offers a full range of aviation services, including maintenance, avionics, aircraft parts, FBO operations, aircraft sales and acquisitions. Voted #1 U. S. FBO and known for its long-standing reputation in South Florida, the company delivers high-quality technical and customer services to aircraft owners and operators. For more information, visit https://www.banyanair.com.
Beacon Aircraft Technical Services
Beacon Aircraft Technical Services provides independent technical oversight for pre-purchase inspections, maintenance events, refurbishments, and new aircraft deliveries. With a focus on risk mitigation, cost/downtime efficiency, and informed decision-making, Beacon serves as a trusted technical representative for brokers, potential buyers, and operators throughout the aircraft ownership lifecycle. For more information, visit https://beaconaircraft.com/.
Citadel Aviation
Citadel Aviation delivers aviation consulting, transaction support and operational services. The company focuses on providing strategic guidance and tailored solutions to aircraft owners and operators navigating complex aviation environments. For more information, visit https://www.citadelaviation.com/
Elevate Jet | Elevate Aviation Group
Elevate Jet provides aircraft charter, management and consulting services with an emphasis on safety, service and operational performance. The company works closely with clients to deliver customized aviation solutions aligned with their mission requirements. Since 1995, Elevate Jet has been the trusted partner for aircraft owners. Holding an FAA Air Carrier Certificate, it manages aircraft under Part 91 and Part 135 — delivering cost savings, revenue generation, and peace of mind. With expertise across 44 models and 11 manufacturers, plus in-house MRO facilities in Salt Lake City and Denver, the company covers every need under one roof.For more information, visit https://www.elevatejet.com.
Jets MRO
Jets MRO in Dallas is the go-to MRO for Challenger, Learjet, and Citation operators and brokers who can't afford to wait. Seven days a week, its technicians deliver the hands-on technical expertise these aircraft demand — fast turnarounds, zero shortcuts, and a team that treats your schedule like it's their own. Flight departments and charter operators trust Jets MRO to keep their aircraft airworthy and their missions on track. For more information, visit https://jetsmro.com.
Leviate Jet Management
Leviate Jet Management provides aircraft management and operational services designed to optimize ownership experience and efficiency. The company emphasizes transparency, safety and cost control for aircraft owners. For more information, visit https://leviateair.com/.
MAnext, Powered by Million Air
MAnext, Powered by Million Air, delivers advanced aviation support services, combining technology and operational expertise to enhance the customer experience. The company is part of the Million Air network, known for premium FBO and aviation services. For more information, visit https://www.manext.com.
Northpoint Commercial Finance
Northpoint Commercial Finance is a leading provider of inventory finance and asset-based lending solutions, serving manufacturers, distributors, and dealers across North America. Backed by deep industry expertise and a customer-focused approach, Northpoint delivers flexible financing programs that help businesses grow and manage working capital effectively. For more information visit https://northpointcf.com.
RIM Alliance
RIM Alliance is dedicated to supplying reliable, high-quality aircraft components with full traceability. The company ensures its products meet strict industry standards, supporting safe, efficient repairs that extend aircraft life while offering transparency and reliability. RIM is focused on being your aircraft parts supplier of choice by offering impeccable customer service while maintaining the highest quality standards. For more information, visit https://www.rimalliance.com.
IADA-Accredited Dealers
IADA-Accredited Dealers are the select few that have earned membership in the International Aircraft Dealers Association by meeting rigorous standards that ensure only the most respected and experienced dealers become IADA Members. Once granted initial IADA Accreditation, Dealers must be re-accredited every year. This process enhances marketing value for the Dealer while providing customers with efficient, ethical and effective aircraft transactions.
IADA-Verified Products and Services Members
Products and Services Members are those companies whose primary focus is related to the support of aircraft transactions, whether their expertise is finance, legal, tax, escrow, or maintenance. The vetting process for IADA Products and Services membership begins with applicants obtaining sponsorship from three current IADA-Accredited Dealers, then prospective members complete an application. IADA third party consultant Joseph Allen obtains comments from the sponsors provided while other IADA-Accredited Dealers are also asked to provide comments on their experience with the applicant.
About IADA
The International Aircraft Dealers Association (IADA) is a professional trade organization that sets the standard for excellence in the aircraft resale industry. IADA members are among the most experienced and respected professionals in the field, committed to maintaining the highest levels of integrity, transparency, and expertise. IADA-Accredited Dealers undergo rigorous vetting and continuous reaccreditation, ensuring that they meet the highest standards of professional conduct and service. IADA Products & Services members are verified to assure the highest ethical standards and levels of experience. For more information, visit https://iada.aero.
About AircraftExchange.co
IADA's AircraftExchange marketing search portal is the only site where every aircraft listed for sale is represented by an IADA-Accredited Dealer. AircraftExchange enables users to create a confidential dashboard of business jets for sale, filtered based on their features and amenities, class size, age, and price. Users can browse through data rich listings of available business aircraft. For more info go to https://aircraftexchange.com.
Jim Gregory for IADA
James Gregory Consultancy llc
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