Advanced Cybersecurity Solution Announced by ITsavvy

ADDISON, ILL., U.S., March 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ITsavvy, one of the leading complete technology solution providers in the U.S., is building on its reputation as a cybersecurity leader with a significant investment in cybersecurity leadership, a more robust cybersecurity offering and a thought leadership series bringing the top minds in the industry to discuss the world of Cyber.

ITsavvy President and COO Munu Gandhi said, “We have a strong cybersecurity practice in place and we are making additional investments in leadership and capabilities as we look to enable greater value for our clients. With the changing nature of the threat landscape and the proliferation of threat actors, solution providers need to be continually enhancing their strategy and execution. We are excited to have Katie joining us to accelerate our ability to serve our clients.”

Katie Hanahan, the new Vice President, Cybersecurity Strategy, came to ITsavvy with deep experience in the cybersecurity field. She spent eight years in the integrator space, supporting Department of Defense and federal government clients. More recently she worked with Forbes Global 2000 and Fortune 500 clients in the areas of network analytics, email security, identity access management, threat hunting, incident response and end point solutions.

Hanahan has observed that the COVID/remote workforce situation has spurred a major increase in ransomware attacks, attributed in part to the opening up of remote access protocols and associated risks. “The sudden move to a fully remote workforce has put a magnifying glass on the fundamental cybersecurity issues that enterprises all struggled with for years,” she said. “With more than 70% of people working from home who require speed and ease of use; Identity has become the new perimeter. The situation by itself is an attacker’s dream.”

At ITsavvy, Hanahan is leveraging her broad cybersecurity knowledge to create and develop cybersecurity platform capabilities to further enable the organization to deliver holistic end to end cybersecurity solutions. Accordingly, Hanahan is developing and overseeing the cybersecurity practice including direction, products and services, strategic partnerships, and integration with existing technology solutions.

“ITsavvy already had a strong client base with an enviable team of cybersecurity experts,” Hanahan said. “We also have the agility, expertise and reputation for outstanding client service that organizations are looking for in a cybersecurity provider. Clients trust that we will move fast to provide solution blueprints that enable them to accelerate time to value.”

As part of its commitment to the enhanced cybersecurity practice, ITsavvy is offering a thought leadership series titled: “New Cybersecurity Strategies for New Cybersecurity Challenges”. Among the topics are: The new face of cybersecurity; How it impacts users, technology and even attackers; How it will mature and align with business; and the new cybersecurity attack vectors. The webinars will go over new insights, strategies and actions to consider in order to meet the new demands of cybersecurity. The first webinar will be March 3 at 3 p.m. CST. To register visit: https://bit.ly/3kxhORY.

