TROY S. ROBBS NAMED PRESIDENT AND CEO OF NATIONAL FILTER MEDIA
SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- National Filter Media (NFM) has announced that Troy S. Robbs will become the new president and CEO of the company effective March 1, 2021. Based in Salt Lake City, Utah, NFM is the largest provider of air pollution control and liquid filtration products in North America.
Having served the company in many roles throughout his career, Troy brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the role. Troy began his career at NFM in 1986 as a factory employee, then spent several years in production and sales before moving into the role of General Manager in 2004 and, most recently, becoming vice president in 2017. Before joining NFM, Troy attended the University of Utah where he received his B.S. in Business Administration, later earning his MBA from Brigham Young University.
When asked about his vision for the future, Robbs said, “I’m excited about the opportunity to take on this new role at National Filter Media and look forward to leading the company out of the COVID era. I’ll be focused on profitable growth while continuing to support our values of customer service and environmental sustainability.”
Troy’s leadership, product development and operations management skills will serve him well in this new position at NFM.
About National Filter Media:
NFM is proud that we are one of the world’s oldest and largest providers of air pollution control and liquid filtration products. NFM has achieved success by adhering to the same business principles practiced since our founding in 1906. We believe in building partnerships with our customers and in earning their business every day. The technology has changed since 1906, but our commitment remains the same. We want to be long-term partners with our customers. For more information about NFM and its products, please visit www.nfm-filter.com.
