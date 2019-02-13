Children with Severe Disorders and Disabilities helped by Alsco Miami Branch

We recognize the important work that Act4Me is doing for kids in our communities, and we hope that others will join in and help.” — Domenico Colombo, Alsco Miami Branch General Manager

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Children with neurological or genetic disorders and developmental delays such as those associated with autism, cerebral palsy, and epilepsy need supportive therapy to experience a better life. Yet therapy is often so expensive as to be out of reach for many. To help in such cases, the Alsco Miami Branch has offered its support to Act4Me, a nonprofit organization that works to provide children with access to the treatments they need to address their developmental delays.Established in 2009, Act4Me is dedicated to improving the lives of children with developmental delays in Florida’s Miami-Dade and Broward counties. The nonprofit organization has helped over 150 low- and middle-income families of children with special needs receive the vital therapies they need to progress and improve their lives. Families who need assistance can apply for yearly grants that will pay for a portion of the current costs of physical, occupational or speech therapy.The organization is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year by launching a 10 for 10 Campaign. The campaign includes 10 ways to raise funds to provide more help for more kids. The Alsco Miami Branch is supporting this campaign to help children gain access to the therapy they need and to help raise awareness so others will give too.“The Alsco Steiner Foundation has been a strong supporter of Act4Me,” says Alsco Miami Branch General Manager Domenico Colombo. “We recognize the important work that Act4Me is doing for kids in our communities, and we hope that others will join in and help.”About Alsco:Alsco is a fourth-generation family owned and operated business, founded in 1889, that was recognized by the prestigious Hohenstein Institute for having invented the linen and uniform rental industry.Celebrating 130 years of business, Alsco provides linen and workwear rental services to customers that include restaurants, healthcare, automotive industry and industrial facilities. With over 180 locations and more than 20,000 employees, Alsco provides world-class service to over 355,000 customers in 14 countries. Learn more at http://www.alsco.com



