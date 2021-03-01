Where Have All The Children Gone? Part II: Tracking Truants and Absentees in Georgia Schools
Georgia Public Policy Foundation Investigative Journalism Initiative Examines How State Tracks Absenteeism Amid PandemicATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Absenteeism has long been a concern of educators and others who spend their days working with schoolchildren. For decades, officials have searched for ways to address chronic absenteeism. COVID-19 and the transition to online learning have intensified the challenge.
The Georgia Department of Education has not released statewide data on student absenteeism for this school year, but district officials agree that absenteeism has increased.
In the second article of the Georgia Public Policy Foundation's Investigative Journalism Series, Cindy Morley examines how the state's public schools are tracking absenteeism during the pandemic, how they count attendance and who's "present," and what experts are saying about the consequences of Georgia's students missing school.
Read more in "Where Have All The Children Gone? Part II: Tracking Truants and Absentees in Georgia Schools."
Click here to read why the Foundation has created an Investigative Journalism Initiative.
Don't miss a story: Sign up today to get a monthly roundup of the Georgia Public Policy Foundation's latest investigative journalism right in your inbox.
Keara Vickers
Georgia Public Policy Foundation
+1 404-265-4050
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter