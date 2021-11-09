2021 Georgia Legislative Policy Forum Continues Nov. 12 with Education, Energy Panels
Lunch Keynote by UGA's Dr. Charles Bullock caps Georgia Public Policy Foundation's in-person event FridayATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- You are invited to register today for the Georgia Public Policy Foundation’s Georgia Legislative Policy Forum on Friday, November 12, at the Renaissance Atlanta Waverly.
Since 2010, the Georgia Legislative Policy Forum has sought to tackle the most pressing issues of the day in the state. This year is no different: An online panel discussion November 9 focused on tax reform for the state; the November 12 in-person event will highlight Georgia education and energy policies.
Additionally, the in-person event includes a lunch keynote by the University of Georgia's Dr. Charles Bullock, one of the state's pre-eminent academics.
Sign up today. The program for the in-person event is below; registration is $75 and includes lunch.
IN-PERSON: November 12
Renaissance Atlanta Waverly, 2450 Galleria Pkwy, Atlanta, GA 30339
8:30 AM – Registration Opens
9:00 AM – Welcome
12:00 PM – Luncheon
Open for Change: K-12 Opportunities Across Georgia
In the wake of COVID-19, families are desperate for a consistent approach to education, one in which students’ needs come first. In 2020, as the state reeled from the pandemic, public charter schools saw enrollment climb even as it declined in traditional public schools. Still, too many students struggled and are still struggling. What can Georgia do for those left behind?
Moderator: Kyle Wingfield, President and CEO, Georgia Public Policy Foundation
Rep. Todd Jones, Chairman, Georgia House Education Appropriations Subcommittee
Rep. Mesha Mainor, Member, Georgia House Education Committee
Marc LeBlond, Senior Policy Analyst, Commonwealth Foundation
Could the Lights Go Out in Georgia? Lessons from Texas’ Winter Energy Catastrophe
What would happen if Georgia was hit by a winter storm the likes of the massive storm that crippled Texas in February 2021? The Texas storm left more than 700 dead and millions struggling for days without power in bitterly cold weather. We’ll explore what steps Georgia can take – and has taken – to protect Georgians from an energy catastrophe of that magnitude.
Moderator: Benita Dodd, Vice President, Georgia Public Policy Foundation
Dr. David Gattie, Associate Professor, University of Georgia
Jason Isaac, Director of Life:Powered, Texas Public Policy Foundation
Lunch Keynote: Georgia Policy Past and Future
Dr. Charles Bullock
The Richard B. Russell Chair in Political Science, Josiah Meigs Distinguished Teaching Professor, and University Professor of Public and International Affairs at UGA, Bullock will review the past three decades of Georgia policy – and Georgia Policy, the Foundation – and look ahead to what election and demographic changes could mean for Georgia going forward.
