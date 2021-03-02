Nabthat Wins 2021 AWA Award for Website Platform; innovator
Technology company focused on building consumer-facing products for Auto Dealers wins AWA Award for 2nd Year Running
Nabthat doesn’t constrain functionality with a WordPress platform, we utilize state-of-the-art technology that provides our team, and our dealer partners the ability to build any experience,”SANTA MONICA, CA, USA, March 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nabthat, a website platform built with the consumer in mind which generates an increase in leads, phone calls, and map directions, today announced it is a winner of the 2021 AWA Award in the category of US Website Platform + innovator for the second year in a row. Nabthat’s platform is consumer-focused, fast, and designed to provide an exceptional mobile experience.
— Nabthat CEO/Co-Founder Jason Silberberg
For the first time in its 13-year history, the AWA awards were presented virtually. Over 1,000 dealers, vendors, and OEM representatives registered to attend the online award ceremony held on February 23, 2021. The awards were created in 2008 to recognize the best vendors in automotive digital marketing. Since then, the awards have become a benchmark in the automotive industry for recognizing innovative products in digital retailing, marketing automation, sales process, dealer websites, online merchandising, fixed operations, social media, and more.
This year's lineup of AWA winners included several new products designed for auto dealers. In addition to creating new tools, the vendor community fully embraced the challenges which retailers faced during COVID, creating more products and services to allow consumers to complete most of the car buying process online.
Nabthat studied where the internet experience will be in 5 to 10 years and created a multi-million-dollar website technology platform from the ground up. Instead of WordPress, Nabthat utilizes Google’s own Angular Framework. According to Nabthat CEO/Co-Founder Jason Silberberg, auto dealers can now leverage best-in-class technology to provide a very satisfying experience for the shopper. "We are proud to be recognized by Brian Pasch and his team for the second year in a row for building a platform that is truly innovative, consumer-facing, and built on the best technology in the industry. Nabthat doesn’t constrain functionality with a WordPress platform, we utilize state-of-the-art technology that provides our team, and our dealer partners the ability to build any experience. This is the same technology stack used by Google, Netflix, Amazon, and YouTube. We believe that multi-million-dollar organizations such as automotive dealerships should be utilizing this type of technology,” Silberberg stated.
Nabthat websites are focused on customer engagement and journey patterns based on actual user data. The company creates intuitive consumer experiences which increase conversion and interaction in the form of leads, phone calls, and map directions. The recipe of design based on the consumer journey, combined with top-tier technology, is to create a compelling user experience. The platform comes standard with SEO, Merchandising, Finance Application, Trade-In Tool, Entrance Engager, Behavioral Marketing, Exit Interceptor, Nabthat’s Analytics Engine, and more.
“At Nabthat we believe building products with the consumer in mind produces the most impactful results. Our technology is built for the modern dealer and we look forward to producing even better results for our dealers in 2021 and beyond,” Silberberg added.
About Nabthat:
Based in Santa Monica, CA, Nabthat is a technology company focused on building consumer-facing products for automotive dealerships utilizing best-of-breed technology and consumer-first UI/UX experiences to create increased engagement across its various platforms.
Nabthat websites are responsive journey-based (more than mobile first) platforms built on Google's Angular Framework. The website platform comes standard with SEO, Merchandising, Finance Application, Trade-In Tool, Entrance Engager, Exit Interceptor, and much more. The company believes that building products with the consumer in mind produces the most impactful results. Nabthat's technology is built for the modern dealer.
