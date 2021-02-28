Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
State Vaccination Program Update

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today updated New Yorkers on the state's vaccination program. As of 1PM today, New York's health care distribution sites have administered 89 percent of first doses so far delivered.

 

"New York is working to vaccinate the state's residents as quickly and efficiently as possible, and it's critical that we reach underserved communities that have paid the highest price for COVID-19," Governor Cuomo said. "Our widespread and expanding network of distribution sites is getting more and more shots in arms across the state, but we're limited by the supply of available vaccines. The federal government has expanded vaccine supply, but there's still a long way to go until we're able to reach a large portion of the state's population. In the meantime, it's critical that New Yorkers continue to be cautious and practice the behaviors known to help keep us and our loved ones safe."

  

Approximately 10 million New Yorkers are currently eligible to receive the vaccine. New York's vast distribution network and large population of eligible individuals still far exceed the supply coming from the federal government. Due to limited supply, New Yorkers are encouraged to remain patient and are advised not to show up at vaccination sites without an appointment.

 

The 'Am I Eligible' screening tool has been updated for individuals with comorbidities and underlying conditions with new appointments released on a rolling basis over the next weeks. New Yorkers can use the following to show they are eligible:

  • Doctor's letter, or
  • Medical information evidencing comorbidity, or
  • Signed certification

Vaccination program numbers below are for doses distributed and delivered to New York for the state's vaccination program, and do not include those reserved for the federal government's Long Term Care Facility program. A breakdown of the data based on numbers reported to New York State as of 1:00 PM today is as follows. Beginning week 9, allocation totals are inclusive of some excess vaccine doses that have been reallocated from the federal Long Term Care Facility program. The allocation totals below include 100 percent of the week 11 allocation which will finish being distributed to New York provider sites on Sunday.

 

STATEWIDE BREAKDOWN

First Doses Received - 3,206,430

First Doses Administered - 2,864,541

Total Doses Received - 5,229,950

Total Doses Administered - 4,463,679

 

Region

Total Doses Received

(1st and 2nd)

Total Doses Administered

(1st and 2nd)

% of Total Doses Administered/Received

(1st and 2nd)

Capital Region

323,260

278,800

86.20%

Central New York

281,125

240,440

85.50%

Finger Lakes

321,275

283,709

88.30%

Long Island

673,955

554,640

82.30%

Mid-Hudson

507,145

405,477

80.00%

Mohawk Valley

157,460

123,576

78.50%

New York City

2,271,540

1,959,820

86.30%

North Country

173,495

151,461

87.30%

Southern Tier

174,280

153,675

88.20%

Western New York

346,415

312,081

90.10%

Statewide

5,229,950

4,463,679

85.30%

 

 

 

1st doses fully delivered to New York Providers

 

2nd doses fully delivered to New York Providers

 

TOTAL

CUMULATIVE

Week 1

Doses arriving 12/14 - 12/20

163,650

0

163,650

163,650

 

Week 2

Doses arriving 12/21 - 12/27

452,125

 

0

452,125

 

 

 

 

 

615,775

 

 

 

Week 3

Doses arriving 12/28 - 01/03

227,395

0

227,395

 

843,170

 

Week 4

Doses arriving 01/04 - 01/10

239,025 

165,150

 

404,175

 

1,247,345

 

Week 5

Doses arriving 01/11 - 01/17

221,315

119,925

 

341,240

 

1,588,585

 

Week 6

Doses arriving

01/18- 01/24

250,400

462,395

712,795

 

2,301,380

 

Week 7

Doses arriving

01/25 - 01/31

260,150

239,525

 

499,675

 

2,801,055

 

Week 8

Doses arriving

02/01 - 02/07

321,850

220,720

 

542,570

 

3,343,625

 

Week 9

Doses arriving

02/8 - 02/14

320,000

244,500

 

564,500

 

3,908,125

 

Week 10

Doses arriving

2/15 - 2/21

356,990 

265,525

 

 

 

622,515

 

 

 

 

4,530,640

 

 

 

 

Week 11:

Doses arriving

2/22 - 2/28*

 

393,530

305,780

699,310

5,229,950

*These numbers represent 100 percent of the Week 11 allocation. The full Week 11 allocation is expected to arrive by the end of day Sunday, February 28.

 

To date, New York's health care distribution sites have administered 89 percent of first doses received from the federal government but due to the federal government's limited allocation, appointments have filled up quickly. New Yorkers seeking to determine eligibility and schedule an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site, can visit the 'Am I Eligible' website. New Yorkers may also call their local health department, pharmacy, doctor, or hospital for additional information and to schedule appointments where vaccines are available.

 

The COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker Dashboard is available to update New Yorkers on the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. The New York State Department of Health requires vaccinating facilities to report all COVID-19 vaccine administration data within 24 hours; the vaccine administration data on the dashboard is updated daily to reflect the most up-to-date metrics in the state's vaccination effort.

 

New Yorkers who suspect fraud in the vaccine distribution process can now call 833-VAX-SCAM (833-829-7226) toll-free or email the state Department of Health at [email protected] Hotline staff will route complaints to the appropriate investigative agencies to ensure New Yorkers are not being taken advantage of as the State works to vaccinate the entire eligible population.

