$SIRC Solar Integrated Roofing sirc Milholland Electric sirc OTCMKTS – SIRC $SIRC $SIRC work being performed

Solar Integrated Roofing Corporation (SIRC), is an integrated, single-source solar power and roofing systems installation company

Solar Integrated Roofing Co (OTCMKTS:SIRC)

We are pleased to announce the closing of Cornerstone Construction. An exciting turning point for SIRC as we transition into a nationwide provider of roofing and solar solutions” — CEO David Massey

EL CAJON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Solar Integrated Roofing Co. (Stock Symbol: SIRC) Expands Operations in the Strongly Growing Alternative Energy Sector High Revenue Acquisitions for Electric Vehicle Charging and Solar Roofing Construction Advanced Solutions for Solar Roofing and Other Clean Energy Projects  Dedicated EV Charging Solutions Division for Nationwide Service. New Acquisitions in Play for EV Charging & Construction Operations. Tesla Certified Installed Network for EV Division. Completed Acquisition of High Revenue Residential Solar InstallerSolar Integrated Roofing Corporation (SIRC), is an integrated, single-source solar power and roofing systems installation company specializing in commercial and residential properties in the Southern California market. The SIRC broad array of solutions include sales and installation of solar energy systems, battery backup and electric vehicle (EV) charging stations for roofing, HVAC and related electrical contracting work. SIRC is currently engaged in a corporate growth strategy via strategic acquisitions within the robustly developing clean energy market sector. SIRC Targets EV Charger Installer Acquisition with Opening of Dedicated EV Charging Solutions DivisionOn February 3rd SIRC announced the official opening of operations of the Company's dedicated electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions division. This division is currently exploring the potential acquisition of several EV charger installers nationwide to expand the SIRC Tesla-certified installer network and better enable the transportation sector's energy infrastructure of the future.According to a new Precedence Research report, the EV charging market size is set to surpass the $39 Billion mark by 2027, growing at a 40% rate from 2020 through 2027.The SIRC primary focus within the EV charging vertical will remain the sales, marketing, installation and service of personal EV chargers at residential properties, as well as on public EV charging infrastructure for network operators - leveraging the SIRC recent designation as a Tesla-certified installer. Solar Integrated Roofing is currently exploring the potential acquisition of various EV charging installers nationwide, addressing a rapidly growing domestic EV market - with some states such as California setting aggressive regulatory targets of all new vehicle sales to be zero emissions by 2035. SIRC Completes Transition to National Brand, Announces Closing on Acquisition of Cornerstone ConstructionCornerstone Generated $15 Million in Sales in 2020; Company's Strong Industry Presence Expected to Drive Robust Pipeline of Potential Acquisitions NationwideOn February 25th SIRC announced the closing for an acquisition of Cornerstone Construction, a leading provider of roofing and solar solutions in South Carolina and adjacent markets.Cornerstone generated $15 million in sales in 2020, providing another level of scale to SIRC operations. Cornerstone CEO Hunter Ballew is a true industry thought leader, having created a movement in the roofing and solar industry that helps tens of thousands of roofers & solar providers across the country every year through retreats, a mastermind and an annual conference, RoofCON.Cornerstone Construction has served thousands of clients and gained hundreds of 5 Star Reviews throughout the southeastern United States since 2017 with quality solutions for residential and commercial roofing and solar projects. Roofing services include expert inspection, installation, repair, and replacement services as well as gutters, windows, siding and decking. The company designs and installs traditional solar and solar shingle arrays that integrate seamlessly into new and existing roofing systems. SIRC Targets First EV Charging Station Acquisition, Pacific Lighting Management, Signing Binding Letter of IntentNew Acquisition to Expand Opportunities in the Significant Government Contract MarketOn February 11th SIRC announced it signed a binding Letter of Intent (LOI) to acquire Pacific Lighting Management, Inc. ("Pacific Lighting"), a GAAP audited, diversified energy services and electric vehicle charging station solutions provider to large commercial and government customers.Since 2003, Pacific Lighting has specialized in the design and implementation of solar photovoltaic systems, energy efficiency measures and electric vehicle (EV) charging stations for both commercial and government facilities throughout the southwest. Past Pacific Lighting customers include federal, state and local governments, school districts, hospitals and large commercial clients.Pacific Lighting has several long-term (IDIQ-type) contracts with the Federal General Services Administration (GSA & GSA Fleet.) Pacific Lighting is also qualified by the U.S. Department of Energy as an ESCo (Energy Services Company). SIRC Completes Acquisition of Southern California Residential Solar Installer Enerev Targeting an Additional $2M per Month in RevenueOn January 21st SIRC announced that it has signed a binding term sheet to acquire Enerev, LLC , a solar energy solutions provider to residential and commercial properties in Southern California with over 5 years of successful installations. SIRC will acquire Enerev for a combination of cash and stock. The transaction, combined with anticipated synergies and growth opportunities, is expected to add up to $2 million per month to Solar Integrating Roofing's revenue run rate by late calendar year 2021.Enerev is a market leader with best-in-class business development and solar energy system installers, a business which can significantly expand the SIRC customer base and improve labor efficiencies company-wide. SIRC will build on and accelerate those achievements by transitioning their team to offer a highly sophisticated and efficient system designs, tailored to each client's specific needs including start to finish oversight of the entire project with a single point of contact throughout the life of the solar system.For more information on Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. (SIRC) visit: https://www.solarintegratedroofing.com This is an all new company website just launched in January of 2021. The new SIRC website has been designed to be more dynamic, user friendly and content rich. It offers a clean, modern design integrated with helpful information for investors looking for additional materials on SIRC including an updated investor relations section featuring press releases, upcoming events, the current share price, SEC filings and financials.DISCLAIMER:FrontPageStocks/CorporateAds.com (CA) is a third-party publisher and news dissemination service provider. FPS/CA is NOT affiliated in any manner with any company mentioned herein. FPS/CA is news dissemination solutions provider and are NOT a registered broker/dealer/analyst/adviser, holds no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security. FPS/CA’s market updates, news alerts and corporate profiles are NOT a solicitation or recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities. The material in this release is intended to be strictly informational and is NEVER to be construed or interpreted as research material. All readers are strongly urged to perform research and due diligence on their own and consult a licensed financial professional before considering any level of investing in stocks. All material included herein is republished content and details which were previously disseminated by the companies mentioned in this release or opinion of the writer. FPS/ CA is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers. Investors are cautioned that they may lose all or a portion of their investment when investing in stocks. FPS/CA has been compensated $500 by the company for dissemination of this Article.Disclaimer/Safe Harbor:These news releases and postings may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company’s current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies’ contracts, the companies’ liquidity position, the companies’ ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur.SOURCE: CorporateAds.com

This Clean Energy Penny Stock Could Gain more Value 🚀 - Solar Energy