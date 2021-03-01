Demand For Nanoparticles In Medicine Drives Growth Of The Nanosilica Industry

Nanosilica Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change

The Business Research Company’s Nanosilica Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New year, new updates! Our reports have been revised for market size, forecasts, and strategies to take on 2021 after the COVID-19 impact: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-reports

Read More On The Global Nanosilica Market Report: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/nanosilica-global-market-report

Increased demand for nanoparticles in the medical industry contributed to the growth of the nano-silica market. Nanoparticles are presently being engaged as a tool to explore the rarest approaches of medical sciences in several ways like imaging, sensing, targeted drug delivery, gene delivery systems, and artificial implants. According to a replacement study done by Washington University (GW) Cancer Center, in 2018, found that nanoparticle-encapsulated doxorubicin is promising within the treatment of triple-negative carcinoma. Doxorubicin may be a well-known anthracycline drug class used primarily together with chemotherapy. Amino-functionalized silica nanoparticles (SiNPs) are being used as targeted delivery vehicles for the potential treatment of carcinoma. SiNPs can efficiently encapsulate doxorubicin and may be attached to a targeting moiety like anti-Claudin-4 (CLN4). Nanoparticles have been found to help increase the contrast of the image produced by ultrasonography particularly when imaging tumors. Thus, as per nanosilica market analysis, the nanoparticles market experiences huge demand from the medical industry which in turn will propel the revenues generated for the nano-silica market.

The nanosilica market covered in this report is segmented by type into P type, S type, type III. It is also segmented by raw material into rice husk, olivine, bagasse, others and by application into rubber, health and medicine, food, coatings, plastic, concrete, gypsum, cosmetics, electronics, others.

The global nano silica market is expected to grow from $3.18 billion in 2020 to $3.61 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.47%. The nanosilica market growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The nanosilica market size is expected to reach $4.74 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7.04%.

The major players covered in the global nanosilica market are NanoPore Incorporated, Fuso Chemical, Evonik, Cabot Corporation, DuPont, Akzonobel, Nanostructured and Amorphous Materials (NanoAmor), Wacker Chemie AG, Normet, Nanosil Sdn, US Research Nanomaterials Inc, nanoComposix, Bee Chems, Dow Corning Corporation.

Nanosilica Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides nanosilica market overview, forecast nanosilica market size and growth for the whole market, nanosilica market segments, and geographies, nanosilica market trends, nanosilica market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

Request For A Sample Of The Global Nanosilica Market Report: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=3906&type=smp

Here Is A List Of Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Nanotechnology Services Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Impact and Recovery to 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/nanotechnology-services-global-market-report

Silicone (except Resins) Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Impact and Recovery to 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/silicone-except-resins-global-market-report

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

Read more about us at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/about-the-business-research-company.aspx

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology. TBRC excels in company, market, and consumer research.

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

