ISW Holdings, Inc. (ISWH), based in Nevada, is a diversified portfolio company comprised of essential business lines that serve consumer product demands

We have now tripled our mining activity with the addition of two new POD5IVE mining pods. The Company will continue to significantly add to our fleet over the coming quarters.” — ISWH President Alonzo Pierce

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- ISW Holdings, Inc. ( Stock Symbol: ISWH ) Putting High Tech Assets in Place for Lucrative Bitcoin Mining Operations Additional Moves Planned into Telehealth Related Healthcare  High Revenue Business Model Based on Portfolio Company Holdings. Full Audit Completed in Order to File Form 10 and Move Towards Uplisting. Expanding Cryptocurrency Mining Operations. Cash Assets Being Transitioned into Bitcoin for Mining Efforts. Acquisition Plans in Telehealth and Home Healthcare Markets.ISW Holdings, Inc. (ISWH), based in Nevada, is a diversified portfolio company comprised of essential business lines that serve consumer product demands. ISWH expertise lies in strategic brand development, early growth facilitation, as well as brand identity through its proprietary procurement process.Together, with company partners, ISWH seeks to provide a structure that meets large scalability demands, as well as anticipated marketplace needs. ISWH is able to meet these needs through a variety of strategic innovative processes. ISWH is creating and managing brands across a spectrum of disruptive industries. It maneuvers its proprietary companies through critical stages of market development, which includes conceptualization, go-to-market strategies, engineering, product integration, and distribution efficiency. ISWH has also partnered with a well-known software development and consulting company, Bengala Technologies LLC, which is developing significant enhancements in the supply chain management space; and the partnership has a vitally needed patent now pending. ISWH Holdings Provides Update on Form 10 Filing ProcessOn February 24th ISWH provided an update for shareholders on the status of its Form 10 filing process. ISWH management reported the Form 10 filing process is nearing completion, with final details now undergoing due diligence and full evaluation before submission to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) to ensure a smooth process. Management believes the filing of Form 10 will help strengthen the case for further uplisting of shares following its establishment on the OTCQB tier.In addition, the recent ISWH announcement of the signing of its hosting and energy designation agreements related to its cryptocurrency mining operations, as well as additional agreements still to be announced publicly, all further serve to reinforce the legitimacy of elements covered in the Company’s upcoming Form 10 filing. ISWH Signs Hosting and Maintenance Agreement for Expanded Cryptocurrency Mining Activity in PennsylvaniaOn February 23rd ISWH announced that, prior to going online with its new ASIC s17 miners, the Company has signed a comprehensive Hosting and Maintenance Agreement.According to the Agreement, Scrubgrass Generating Company, LLP, based in Kennerdell, PA, will provide electricity and Bit5ive, LLC (“Bit5ive”), will serve as the official provider of mine uploading services. ISWH management notes that this is a critical factor as the Company prepares to bring another 840 ASIC miners online as part of its next three Pod5 datacenter mining units.The initial power demand for the additional three Pod5 mining pod units, equipped with a total of 840 additional miners, is approximately 4 MW. At current prices, these units will produce approximately $9.9 million in annualized revenues from mining activity. It currently costs about $11K in computing power to mine a single Bitcoin. Pricing for Bitcoin is at over five times that level, making this is an exceptional ROI opportunity. ISWH Negotiating Purchase of Additional 300 to 900 Cryptocurrency Miners in Preparation for Phase 3 Expansion in Mining OperationsOn February 11th ISWH announced negotiations toward the purchase of an additional large number of miners (between 300 and 900) in preparation for its coming Phase 3 expansion in mining volume.ISWH previously announced that it is launching its initial Pod5 Cryptocurrency Mining Pod, a fully self-contained high-PUE mining solution designed, assembled, and installed in partnership with Bit5ive, LLC, (“Bit5ive”) at the Bit5ive 100 MW renewable energy cryptocurrency mining facility in Pennsylvania.Expansion involves assembling, equipping, and powering up additional Pod5 units, each of which houses 300 miners and is capable of driving roughly $2.9 million in annualized revenues at current cryptocurrency market pricing. Management is targeting the acquisition of 900 new miners capable of equipping three (3) new Pod5 units, which would lead to an additional $8.64 million in annualized revenues from mining activities at current market prices. ISWH began a four-phase process last year.• Phase 1 (completed) was about integrating leading design solutions and establishing a supply chain to bring in industry-leading parts and equipment for the Pod5 mining solution.• Phase 2 (completed) was about assembling and shipping its initial Pod5 unit.• Phase 3 (underway) is the mining launch – targeting revenue generation from participation in the Bit5ive Pennsylvania project and expanding its mining activities through additional Pod5 units, each equipped with a full complement of miners, which will drive revenue growth and simultaneously build a track record for the Pod5 Datacenter as a global best-in-class solution for sale to other mining facilities around the world.• Phase 4 will entail a further expansion in total mining capacity and initial sales of Pod5 units, backed by support from the Company’s Bit5ive partnership and the track record that emerges from Phase 3 operations. ISWH Continues to Transition Cash Assets into Bitcoin with $20K Purchase Ahead of Mining LaunchOn January 6th ISWH announced that it is in the process of converting $20,000 of the Company’s cash holdings into Bitcoin. ISWH also announces that it will be regularly conducting similar transactions on a quarterly basis to convert a percentage of cash flows into Bitcoin.ISWH began transitioning cash resources into Bitcoin with an initial transaction in March 2019 at approximately $4,000/Bitcoin. ISWH believes in the future of Bitcoin and digital payment systems, and cash represents an unproductive asset given the degree of monetary expansion, stimulus, and debt dragging down traditional currency systems. ISWH set up to launch mining operations through its S19 Pod5 solution at the January Bit5ive renewable energy project.ISWH formed a joint venture partnership with Bit5ive, LLC, (“Bit5ive”) in May to build and deliver an elegant, powerful, and efficient data center pod design.The Proceso S19 Pod5ive Datacenter is the result. Designed in partnership with Bit5ive, and geared primarily for the cryptocurrency mining industry, the Proceso S19 Pod5ive Datacenter offers next-generation dynamic self-management functionality, plug-and-play operation, virtually non-existent maintenance needs, and an industry best-in-class 1.06 Power Usage Effectiveness score. ISWH Announces Acquisition Plans in Telehealth and Home Healthcare Segment, Targets 500% Topline Growth in 2021On December 30th ISWH announced that the Company is closing in on key developments and announcements for its Telehealth and Home Healthcare division, including one or more key acquisitions related to providing healthcare and telehealth services. ISWH management feels these strategic moves carry the potential to drive revenues as much as 500% higher on a year-over-year basis in 2021 (from a base exceeding $1 million in 2020).ISWH believes the telehealth revolution is here to stay after regulatory constraints were lifted in March to help provide alternate routes to care in response to the pandemic healthcare crisis. Related regulatory changes are unlikely to be reversed going forward in the aftermath of the crisis, creating a tailwind for proactive investment in digital and remote healthcare solutions, which hold the potential to both reduce costs and increase customer satisfaction and efficiency in delivering care.For more information on ISW Holdings, Inc. (ISWH) visit www.iswholdings.com DISCLAIMER: FrontPageStocks/CorporateAds.com (CA) is a third-party publisher and news dissemination service provider. FPS/CA is NOT affiliated in any manner with any company mentioned herein. 