Local Cigar Bar, R & R Cigars, Announces Website - TheCigarMansion.com
Local cigar bar, R & R Cigars of Tuscaloosa, AL, announces website TheCigarMansion.com to showcase the rich history and vast offerings of its unique venue.
The architecture and style of The Cigar Mansion creates one of the most unique venues in the city and southeast.””TUSCALOOSA, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Local cigar bar, R & R Cigars, announces their new website TheCigarMansion.com. The Cigar Mansion is a unique venue that is home to the only whiskey bar in Tuscaloosa. Located in the Historic Maxwell House, the expert staff stands by to serve its patrons.
— TheCigarMansion.com
R&R Cigars has been providing premium brands and high-quality spirits at The Cigar Mansion since 2013. Today, there are over 1,000 different options and more than 50 premium malts to choose from. This is Tuscaloosa's only Whiskey Bar and is the only one in Tuscaloosa offering premium whiskey selections that include 100-year brands. They also offer a great selection of vodkas, tequilas, rums, and beers.
The fine architecture and classic style of The Cigar Mansion make it the most unique cigar bar around Tuscaloosa. The new website highlights the expansive southern-style with a wrap-around porch and grandiose white columns. All of the woodwork inside the mansion is original, including the columns and floors. There are multiple cigar lounge areas throughout the first and second levels.
The cigar bar houses an extensive humidor that offers two exclusive cigar brands - The Black Warrior and the Casa de las Estrellas – both made by the Rocky Patel Factory in Honduras. The Black Warrior is a blend whose name pays homage to the city of Tuscaloosa. (Chief Tuscaloosa was a paramount chief of a Mississippian chiefdom in what is now the U.S. state of Alabama.) The Casa de las Estrellas is a milder version made of the same blend.
All whiskeys at R&R Cigars are served with specialty snifters to ensure that customers can enjoy the whiskey the way it was intended by the distiller. They use large ice balls Instead of ice cubes, crushed ice, or ice chips to ensure the highest quality.
This whisky and cigar bar also boasts one of the most elite selections of beer in the area. They have a very diverse selection of over 80 beers from across the United States with a major focus on Barrel-Aged beers. There is often a featured draft, which has included a Jack Daniels barrel-aged beer and a Mexican lager. In addition to national beers, they proudly support their local brewery, Black Warrior Brewing.
Customers can enjoy the comfort of this unique local cigar bar while remaining at a safe distance from others. The mansion is expansive and has plenty of room for social distancing.
It’s easy to understand why people love this place. Visit The Cigar Mansion at 2703 6th St., Tuscaloosa, AL 35401. It is a local cigar bar that is unforgettable. Go to the website at TheCigarMansion.com or follow them on Facebook @RRCigars or Instagram @RandRCigar for more information and updates.
