Myanmar police and army kill a minimum of 18 folks after opening fireplace on protesters, UN says

The reported casualties make Sunday the deadliest day since the military seized power on February 1.

As demonstrations against the military coup which ousted the democratically elected government of civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi entered their fourth week on Saturday, security forces began a violent crackdown on protesters in towns and cities across the country.

The UN Human Rights Office said it had received “credible information” about the use of deadly force against peaceful protesters in “several locations” in Myanmar on Sunday.

“Deaths reportedly occurred as a result of live ammunition fired into crowds in Yangon, Dawei, Mandalay, Myeik, Bago and Pokokku,” a statement from spokeswoman Ravina Shamdasani said. It also noted reports about the use of tear gas, flash-bang and stun grenades.

CNN has been unable to independently verify those claims.

The statement condemned the “escalating violence” and urged the military to “immediately halt the use of force against peaceful…

