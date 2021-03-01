Intrinseque Health Announces its New Office in Taiwan

Intrinseque Health, an EN ISO 13485 certified, Global Clinical Supply Chain solutions organization is proud to announce its new office in Taipei, Taiwan

Intrinseque Health, an EN ISO 13485 certified, Project Management-based, Global Drug Development Support Organization, specializing in Clinical Supply Chain solutions, has set up its new office in Taipei, Taiwan.

“This has been in the works for a long time as majority of our customers have already established their Clinical Operations in Taiwan. Intrinseque Health’s ability to source clinical supplies & medical equipment locally in-country is unparalleled in the industry. This new Taiwan setup, enables Intrinseque Health to offer more effective services to its customers in Asia Pacific region,” said, Nitin Jain, President & CEO at Intrinseque Health. This will further strengthen our clinical supply chain capabilities and introduce a wider range of drug development services,” Mr. Jain added.

“Taiwan is a key market for Intrinseque Health and we are very proud of this development, as this further certifies Intrinseque Health a trustworthy business partner capable in building and executing robust clinical supply plans for its customers’ clinical development programs,” said Kaiwei Lin, Executive Vice & General Manager, Taiwan at Intrinseque Health. “The company will offer all its services from this office, which will serve its global and local clients. ,” Ms. Lin added.

About Intrinseque Health

Intrinseque Health, is an EN ISO 13485:2016 certified, Quality Driven, Project Management-based, Global Drug Development Support organization, specializing in Clinical Supply Chain solutions.

Intrinseque Health is an expert in solving supply chain challenges like, product availability and lead time, selecting strategy for in-country sourcing or import, import regulations and IOR requirements, storage, installation, calibration, validation, servicing & maintenance of equipment and supplies. Intrinseque Health engages early with its clients to ensure each supply plan is pressure tested, as the smallest flaw in the strategy may result in study delay or even loss of patient. Every item, no matter how big or small, needs to be available at site at the time of patient visit.

Contact

Dayana Yacob

Executive Director, Global Business Operations

Email: contact@intrinsequehealth.com

Web: www.intrinsequehealth.com

