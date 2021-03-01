Optimized Payments Hires Chief Data Architect
Company Scales Analytics Platform to Serve Global Clients
Shridhar’s big data architecture experience will undoubtedly help us grow our platform to continually meet the global and complex needs of our clients.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Optimized Payments, a leading payments analytics and consulting firm, has hired Shridhar Nandeshwar as its new chief data architect. The growing demand for the Company’s Optimized Analytics platform is necessitating greater focus on aligning growth with a scalable infrastructure that is globally focused and provides even more data-driven insights.
— Anand Goel
Nandeshwar brings nearly 20 years of IT consulting experience focused on big data, NoSQL and machine learning across a wide variety of industries. His has expertise in designing, developing, implementing and improving scalable cloud infrastructures in varied industries, including telecommunications, healthcare, retail, finance, and manufacturing. As many of Optimized Payments’ clients operate in these industries, his background makes him perfectly suited to ensure the firm’s platform helps clients overcome their payments challenges.
“In continuing with our commitment to grow our analytics platform, I’m excited to welcome Shridhar to our team as chief data architect,” says Anand Goel, CEO of Optimized Payments. “Shridhar’s big data architecture experience will undoubtedly help us grow our platform to continually meet the global and complex needs of our clients.”
Goel notes that Nandeshwar will be focusing on business and technology alignment, cloud/serverless compute transformation, multi-cluster data warehouses, autoscaling, massive parallel processing, data security, and data governance. “This is all the critical, behind-the-scenes work that makes our payments analytics actionable and invaluable to clients. For instance, our ability to consume, normalize and enrich hundreds of millions of transactions a day across acquirers, gateways and fraud solution providers is unparalleled in the industry.”
Some of Optimized Payments’ clients were also excited with Nandeshwar’s hiring. Here’s what Laura Woop, senior director of risk management, payments, credit services, and AP for Tiffany & Company had to say: “It’s great to hear that Optimized Payments is growing its analytics platform and adding new expertise.”
Woop says she’s been impressed with the value of the firm’s analytics since they began their partnership five years ago, and she’s excited to see the enhancements that Nandeshwar will bring. “This is extremely important as we consider further scalability through the addition of our international markets and their acquirers, payment methods, and gateway data into the single payment analytics platform that Optimized Payments provides.”
About Optimized Payments
Optimized Payments is a 14-year old analytics and consulting firm dedicated to helping clients effectively manage data from all the vendors in their payments ecosystem. The Company’s cloud-based analytics helps clients improve approval rates, reduce cost of acceptance and streamline reconciliation. To date, Optimized Payments has helped clients save over $300 million in card processing fees.
