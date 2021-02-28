Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
The “Al Haroun” film catches the artist Ahmed Wafiq to complete the movie family

GIZA, DOKKI, EGYPT, February 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Artist Ahmed Wafik has joined the family of the movie "Al Haroun", which is produced by Hosni Mahmoud’s Moment Production company, written by Ahmed Anwar, Mahmoud Jamaica, and directed by Moataz Hussam.

A source confirmed to “Al-Youm Al-Sabaa” that the artist has signed the official contracts with producer Hosni Mahmoud, and that he is in the preparation stage and getting ready to start filming within the next few days.

The movie "Al Haroun" is starring a group of artists, including Ahmed Wafiq, Mundhir Rayhana, Abeer Sabri, Ihab Fahmy, Ahmed Abdullah, Muhammad Ezz, Hajer Al-Sharnoubi and others, and is produced by Moment Production Company. The production is run by Mahmoud Shazly, Edward Nabil and Bahir El Shafei, with a general supervision of Mohamed Kamal, Director of Moment Production.

"Al Haroun" movie events revolve around suspense and excitement, in a new and innovative way.

