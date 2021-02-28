“Aal Haroun” producer: I seek to present meaningful art that helps restore Egypt’s soft power
“Aal Haroun” producer Hosny MahmoudGIZA, DOKKI, EGYPT, February 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Al Haroun" producer: I seek to present meaningful art that helps restore Egypt's soft powers
The young producer, Hosni Mahmoud, revealed the details of his movie "Al Haroun", which is featuring a group of movie stars and artists, pointing out that the film is supposed to be his second movie, as there is another film that was postponed after the freezing of contracts and preparations due to the Corona pandemic.
Producer Hosni Mahmoud and his company, Moment Production for Artistic Production, had begun preparations for his previous film, "Prominent Member", by the author Mustafa Hamdi, directed by Hassan Al-Sayed. The work was affected several days before filming by the Corona pandemic, which led to a complete stoppage and non-completion of the work.
Mahmoud said, “A prominent member” is a new and powerful movie, and its scenes are supposed to be filmed in Egypt and some European countries for what the film requires, which made filming impossible in light of the current Corona crisis. He insisted that the film is still pending implementation and will be resumed as soon as the right factors are in place.
Mahmoud added, in statements to " Al-Youm Al-Sabaa", that his foray into the field of cinematic production came from his love for the cinema and Egypt as well, as he hopes that the works produced by him may contribute, even a little, to reviving the art sector, improving the conditions of its workers, animating Egypt's soft power and dragging Arab viewers back to the Egyptian Art.
The young producer emphasized that despite the current crises of the art sector, he decided to move forward and continue his attempt to participate and contribute to reviving the situation inside Egypt, pinpointing his keenness to present a new and special work that attracts the admiration of all viewers inside and outside Egypt, pointing out that the current period is too difficult for the production companies, "But we will strive non-stop."
Mahmoud indicated that he decided to take a step in cinematic production 3 years ago, but he suffered from some drawbacks due to the lack of sufficient experience in the industry, and that he was waiting for the appropriate timing and the unique idea that he is producing, until it was settled that the first film he will produce would be a group work starring many brilliant names and great artists. Subsequently, it was time to choose the appropriate scenario, which he found in the movie "The Haroun" written by Ahmed Anwar and Mahmoud Jamaica. Director Moataz Hussam, who is a very promising figure in the world of directing was also featured.
Mahmoud confirmed the signing of the official contracts with all the artists participating in the work "Al Haroun", and that the film is in the final preparations stage, revealing that the shooting will start within the next few days, with the possibility of resuming the previous film "A prominent member" at any moment after coordination with the director, Hassan El-Sayed, within days.
The movie "Al Haroun" is produced by Hosni Mahmoud and his company, Moment Production, written by Ahmed Anwar, and Mahmoud Jamaica, and directed by Moataz Hussam. The movie events revolve around suspense and excitement in an innovative way. The chambers of the work are directed by Muhammad Kamal as the general supervisor of the production, while Mahmoud El Shazly, Edward Nabil and Bahir El Shafei are art directors and production managers.
The Producer Hosny Mahmoud In television interview