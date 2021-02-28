Chile Vegan Burger Company Certifies Vegan with BeVeg

Katana Vegana, is the first food company in Chile to have gained the global BeVeg vegan certification.

It is a great step for our company to have obtained the prestigious vegan certification stamp of approval with BeVeg. We are very committed to transparency of process and products”
— Elo & Trini Katana Vegana Founders
CHILE, February 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Katana Vegana, is the first food company in Chile to have gained the BeVeg vegan certification. The Chilean brand has a wide variety of gourmet flavors of readymade frozen vegan burgers.

“It is a great step for our company to have obtained the prestigious vegan certification stamp of approval with BeVeg. We are very committed to transparency of process and products. We carefully selected all of our raw materials, so our customers can be 100% certain they are consuming a food free from animal contamination", says Elo & Trini Katana Vegana Founders in a statement.

Katana Vegana burgers are high in protein and quinoa based. Quinoa is considered a superfood with a high protein content. Other plant ingredients include legumes, vegetables and seeds. The brand boasts no additives or preservatives.

Katana Vegana is available online at www.katanavegana.cl, in stores and on Instagram (@ katana.vegana). The global vegan trademark by BeVeg is proudly placed on top of all packaging and boxes.

BeVeg is the global leader for vegan certification. BeVeg audits the supply chain and facility processes and procedures to ensure the absence of cross-contamination. Katana Vegana is proudly made at a dedicated vegan facility where the policies and procedures are confirmed to have separate equipment, utensils, storage, and waste management controls in place to ensure vegan quality assurance and BeVeg vegan claim integrity.

BeVeg is the first and only accredited vegan standard in the world. BeVeg has achieved ISO 17065 for it’s vegan certification standard for products and services. BeVeg was accredited by the National Accreditation Center, who has confirmed BeVeg has built a conformity assessment program in alignment with ISO 17067, which global certification bodies may use and follow in a valiant effort to standardize global vegan claims.

BeVeg Law Firm
BevVeg Int'l Vegan Cert
Carissa Kranz, Esq. Beveg CEO Interviews  - Katana Vegana Founders - for Laws that Matter.

BeVeg, is a law firm for global vegan certification. The BeVeg vegan trademark is currently in use on every continent except Antarctica. BeVeg is on a mission to globally and legally standardize vegan claims. The firm raises the standard for consumer transparency by redefining truth in labeling laws. BeVeg licenses use of its vegan symbol to companies and products that follow ethical vegan business practices. If you see the BeVeg vegan logo trademark, you can trust that product did not partake in the exploitation of animals. Food safety and planetary sustainability require sanitary products and conditions uncontaminated by animals. BeVeg was founded by Carissa Kranz, an awarded Super Lawyer and vegan from birth.

