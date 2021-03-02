Sunshine Biopharma (Stock Symbol: SBFM) Taking Leading Steps on Virus and Cancer Treatments. 2 Million financing placed
POINTE-CLAIRE, QUEBEC, CANADA, March 2, 2021 -- Sunshine Biopharma (#Stock Symbol: $SBFM) Taking Leading Steps on Virus, Covid and Cancer Treatments
— Camille Sebaaly, CFO
$2 Million Financing in Place, Uplisting to OTCQB Tier
BioPharma Company with Worldwide Patents on Effective Cancer Drugs.
Joint Agreement to Advance Cancer Treatment to Clinical Trials in Canada.
Transgenic Mice Study Underway to Advance Covid-19 Treatment.
Covid Treatment Expected to be Effective Against New Virus Variants.
Application Completed for Up-Listing to the OTCQB Market Tier.
$2,000,000 + Financing for Coronavirus Treatment Program.
Sunshine Biopharma (OTC: SBFM) is a Pharmaceutical company focused on the research, development, and commercialization of oncology and antiviral drugs. In addition, SBFM is engaged in the development and commercialization of science-based nutritional supplements and is also currently engaged in the development of a new pharmaceutical to treat infections of the Covid-19 Coronavirus.
Since inception, SBFM has been involved in the development of Adva-27a, a small molecule that has been shown to be exceptionally effective at destroying Multidrug Resistant Cancer Cells, including Pancreatic Cancer cells (Panc-1), Small-Cell Lung Cancer cells (H69AR), Breast Cancer cells (MCF-7/MDR) and Uterine Sarcoma cells (MES-SA/Dx5). SBFM is a direct owner of all worldwide patents covering Adva-27a, including all issued and pending patents.
SBFM Initiates COVID-19 Treatment Mice Study
On February 10th SBFM announced that it has initiated a momentous transgenic mice study of its COVID-19 treatment that has been under development since May of last year. The SBFM COVID-19 treatment consists of a series of small molecules which suppress replication of the virus by inhibiting a key virus encoded protease that is responsible for compromising the immune system of infected patients. The mice studies are currently underway at the University of Georgia, College of Pharmacy.
On February 4th SBFM announced it had signed an exclusive license agreement with the University of Georgia ("UGA") for two Anti-Coronavirus compounds which UGA had previously developed and patented. SBFM and UGA will advance the development of these two compounds in parallel with the company’s SBFM-PL4.
The mice being used in the study have been genetically engineered to express the human angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 (hACE2) transmembrane protein in their lungs making them susceptible to lethal infection by SARS-CoV-2, the causative agent of COVID-19. The SARS-CoV-2 virus uses the hACE2 receptor to gain entry into human cells to replicate. The goal of the study is to determine if the SBFM protease inhibitors will protect the hACE2-transgenic mice from disease progression and death following infection with SARS-CoV-2 virus.
SBFM Receives Notice of Allowance for a New Patent Application Extending Protection of Adva-27a in Canada Until 2033
On February 2nd SBFM announced that it has received a "Notice of Allowance" from the Canadian Intellectual Property Office for a new patent application covering Adva-27a, the Company's flagship anticancer compound. This newly issued patent contains new subject matter and extends the proprietary protection of Adva-27a in Canada until 2033. The equivalent patent in the United States was issued in 2019 (US Patent Number 10,272,065) and similarly covers Adva-27a until 2033. The analogous patents are still pending in Europe. SBFM is the sole owner of all intellectual property rights pertaining to Adva-27a, including the first Adva-27a patent (US Patent Number 8,236,935) issued in 2012.
SBFM Completes Application to Uplist to OTCQB
On January 27th SBFM announced that it has successfully completed and submitted the application to uplist to the OTCQB. While SBFM is currently a fully reporting issuer trading on OTC Markets PINK, management has determined that an uplist to OTCQB is aligned with the Company's overall growth trajectory as it will allow institutional investors to participate.
SBFM Receives Fourth Tranche From Previously Announced $2,000,000 + Financing for Coronavirus Treatment
On January 14th SBFM announced that it has received the fourth tranche of funding under the recently announced committed minimum financing of $2,000,000 with RB Capital Partners Inc. This brings the total to $1,050,000 that SBFM has received to date under this financing. The proceeds will be used for the ongoing development of the SBFM Coronavirus Treatment on a priority basis and the clinical development of Adva-27a, the Company's flagship anticancer compound targeted for pancreatic cancer.
SBFM Coronavirus Treatment Anticipated to Be Effective Against the New Variant Identified in the UK
On December 22nd SBFM announced that its Anti-Coronavirus drug development program is unaffected by the recent discovery of a new strain of Coronavirus in Southern England. The new strain appears to be more easily transmissible due to a mutation in the Spike Protein, the crown-like structure on the surface of the virus which allows it to gain entry into the host cell.
The SBFM Anti-Coronavirus compound, SBFM-PL4, acts on the Coronavirus Papain-Like Protease (PLpro) which is a non-structural protein encoded by the viral genome and synthesized by the hijacked protein synthesis machinery of the host cell. SBFM-PL4 inhibits PLpro and arrests viral replication. SBFM-PL4 is expected to inhibit the PLpro of the UK variant just as well as it does the original strain since the UK strain does not show any mutations in the PLpro gene.
New Batch of Adva-27a for Testing on TOPII Amplified Cancers
On December 8th SBFM announced that it has ordered a new batch of Adva-27a from its manufacturer in China. The material will be delivered to the laboratories of the SBFM drug development partner in Montreal (Canada). SBFM plans to use the material to conduct testing on various types of cancer cells that overproduce Topoisomerase II (TopII). Following these cell culture studies, SBFM will proceed to performing studies on mice harboring tumors of human origin with TopII amplification. TopII is an essential cell cycle enzyme that is amplified in approximately 4% of all human cancers. All cancer types that have amplification of the Topoisomerase II gene are potential new targets for the SBFM Adva-27a. This is an additional application for Adva-27a beyond the original multidrug resistance indication.
SBFM Pays Off Convertible Notes in Cash Preventing New Shares from Hitting the Market
On December 3rd SBFM announced that it has paid off just over $100,000 worth of convertible notes associated with the company. The Board of Directors deemed this action to be a priority for the in order to mitigate dilutive conversions and maximize shareholder value.
SBFM Receives Third Tranche from Previously Announced $2,000,000 + Financing for Coronavirus Treatment
On December 1st SBFM announced that it has received the third tranche of funding under a recently announced committed minimum financing of $2,000,000 with RB Capital Partners Inc. This brings the total to $800,000 that SBFM has received under this financing. The proceeds will be used for the ongoing development of the SBFM Coronavirus Treatment on a priority basis and the clinical development of Adva-27a, the company's flagship anticancer compound targeted for pancreatic cancer.
For more information on Sunshine Biopharma (SBFM) visit: http://www.sunshinebiopharma.com
DISCLAIMER: FrontPageStocks/CorporateAds.com (CA) is a third-party publisher and news dissemination service provider. FPS/CA is NOT affiliated in any manner with any company mentioned herein. FPS/CA is news dissemination solutions provider and are NOT a registered broker/dealer/analyst/adviser, holds no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security. FPS/CA’s market updates, news alerts and corporate profiles are NOT a solicitation or recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities. The material in this release is intended to be strictly informational and is NEVER to be construed or interpreted as research material. All readers are strongly urged to perform research and due diligence on their own and consult a licensed financial professional before considering any level of investing in stocks. All material included herein is republished content and details which were previously disseminated by the companies mentioned in this release or opinion of the writer. FPS/ CA is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers. Investors are cautioned that they may lose all or a portion of their investment when investing in stocks. FPS/CA has been compensated $500 by the company for dissemination of this Article.
Disclaimer/Safe Harbor:
These news releases and postings may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company’s current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies’ contracts, the companies’ liquidity position, the companies’ ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur.
