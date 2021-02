Munther Rayahneh signs to star in the “Al Haroun” Movie

The Producer Hosny Mahmoud Producer Hosny Mahmoud The Producer Hosny Mahmoud In a press and television interview The Producer Hosny Mahmoud With the Movie Star Monther Rihana The Producer Hosny Mahmoud With the Movie actor

GIZA, DOKKI, EGYPT, February 28, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Munther Rayahneh signs to star in the “Al Haroun” MovieThe artist, Munther Rehana, has signed a contract to co-star in the movie "Al Haroun", which is set to start filming in the coming period."Al Haroun" is starring the artists Ahmed Wafiq, Abeer Sabry, Ihab Fahmy, Ahmed Abdullah, Muhammad Ezz, and Mona Farouk, and is written by Ahmad Anwar and directed by Moataz Hussam.The film events revolve around suspense and excitement rising from the emergence of gangs and a dispute between a group of antiquities dealers that results in bloody conflicts.Munther is currently showing in the series "Sakan El Banat", which is starred by many artists, including Wafaa Amer, Aiten Amer, Dina, Hosni Shata, Menna Fadali, Shaima Younis, Ahmed Jamal Saeed, Hajar Al-Sharnoubi, Elham Abdel Badie, and is written by Ahmed Sobhi and directed by Muhammad Al-Naqli.

