Actors Abeer Sabry and Munther Rayahneh celebrate “Aal Haroun” shooting start
Actors Abeer Sabry and Munther Rayahneh celebrate “Aal Haroun” shooting startGIZA, DOKKI, EGYPT, February 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Producer Hosni Mahmoud was keen to celebrate the shooting start of his new film "Al Haroun", in the presence of a large number of filmmakers, on the first day of filming.
The scenes of the first day gathered the artists Munther Rayahneh, Abeer Sabry, Muhammad Ezz, Ahmed Abdullah Mahmoud and Hamdi Heikal. The shooting continued from ten in the morning until midnight.
During the break, producer Hosni Mahmoud brought together the protagonists and those in charge of production, including Mahmoud Shazly, Edward Nabil and Baher El Shafei, and General Supervisor of Production Muhammad Kamal, General Manager of Moment Production, to cut a "cake" and celebrate the shooting of the first scenes of "Al Haroun". The ceremony took nearly an hour, after which the movie stars resumed filming.
The film revolves around suspense, excitement and action rising from the emergence of gangs and a dispute between a group of antiquities dealers that results in bloody conflicts.
"Al Haroun" is written by Ahmed Anwar and Mahmoud Jamaica, directed by Moataz Hussam and produced by Hosni Mahmoud’s Moment Production Company. The work will be co-starred by the artist Munther Rayhana, Abeer Sabry, Ahmed Wafiq, Ihab Fahmy, Mohamed Ezz, Ahmed Abdullah Mahmoud, Amir Salah El-Din, Hajir Al-Sharnoubi and Hamdi Heikal.
The Producer Hosny Mahmoud In television interview