"Aal Haroun” film crew begins shooting the first scenes within days
"Aal Haroun” filmGIZA, DOKKI, EGYPT, February 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Producer Hosni Mahmoud, and his company "Moment Production" the makers of "Aal Haroun" movie, confirmed that filming the first scenes of the film has been started days ago in Egypt, pinpointing that the internal and external filming locations in which the film’s events will be shot have been determined.
Hosni Mahmoud also stressed that the entire film’s events will occur inside Egypt with the possibility of filming some scenes abroad.
Filmmaker Hosni Mahmoud added that the final preparations for "Aal Haroun" are proceeding in full swing, as Moment Production, the company producing the film, included a large group of the most important stars in Egypt and the Arab world to participate in this work, which took the company nearly a month and a half of preparation. He highlighted that there are daily efforts to put the final details of the film in preparation for the shooting.
The film "Aal Haroun" revolves around suspense, excitement, and action rising from the emergence of gangs and a dispute between a group of antiquities dealers that results in bloody conflicts.
The film is written by Ahmed Anwar and Mahmoud Jamaica, directed by Moataz Hussam, and produced by Moment Production Company. The work will be co-starred by the artist Munther Rayhana, Abeer Sabry, Ahmed Wafiq, Ihab Fahmy, Mohamed Ezz, Ahmed Abdullah Mahmoud, Amir Salah El-Din, And Hajir Al-Sharnoubi, and other movie stars.
Moment Production
