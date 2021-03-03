ZA Group (Stock Symbol: ZAAG) Forging Ahead with Expanding Medicinal Plants and Other High Tech Agricultural Projects

Share This Article

News Provided By

$ZAAG Stock $ZAAG Econic First Nations $ZAAG Grow $ZAAG grow 2 $ZAAG POD

ZA Group (Stock Symbol: ZAAG) Expanding Medicinal Plants and Other High Tech Agricultural Projects Holding Company Focused with Multiple Acquisitions

ZA GROUP INC (OTCMKTS:ZAAG)

$ZAAG & ECONIC are providing career development & employment opportunities for our First Nations partners. Farming infrastructure for this and future leafy greens is Foundation Farms, a sub of $GMEV” — CEO of Econic Wade Eno