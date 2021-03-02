VHRP LIVE! Celebrates American composer Victor Herbert’s Irish roots, with romance, laughter and a touch of blarney
Victor Herbert’s music and Alison Dobbins’s video magic reunites our singers in a concert of the “Wearing of the Green” that will leave you humming!NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, March 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VHRP LIVE! Celebrates American composer Victor Herbert’s Irish roots, with romance, laughter and a touch of blarney!
Heart O' Mine virtual concert features Irish music from the 1820s-1920s by Victor Herbert and Samuel Lover on March 14th-21st, 2021.
$10 Tickets on sale now at https://vhrp-live.thundertix.com. Your ticket purchase gets you a link to this original virtual concert at any time within 24 hrs of ticketed date. 70% of all ticket proceeds goes to these artists now out of work for one full year.
Lift our artists' spirits— and your own with your ticket purchase!
The Victor Herbert Renaissance Project LIVE! presents Heart O’ Mine, an Irish-themed virtual concert with works by American musical theatre foundation, Victor Herbert (1859-1924) and his grandfather, Irish Renaissance artist Samuel Lover (1797-1868). Herbert’s passion for composing music grew from Lover’s!
When Covid-19 threw theatre a curve in 2020, VHRP LIVE! answered with a bold excursion into the world of virtual video creation. First aired in November 2020, nine singers scattered across the country, rose to the challenge by performing songs in complete isolation, including “Molly,” “Mary Came Over to Me,” “Cruiskeen Lawn,” and “The Irish Have a Great Day Tonight.”
This Heart O’ Mine New York City professional resident cast features Drew Bolander, Joanie Brittingham, Jovani Demetrie, Alexa Devlin, Jonathan Hare, Andrew Klima, Caitlin Ruddy, Christopher Robin Sapp and David Seatter.
Alyce Mott, Artistic Director
Emily Cornelius, Director/Choreographer
Michael Thomas, Music Director/Pianist
Alison Dobbins, Video/Audio Editor
Brooke Dengler, Stage Manager
Here is a link to our trailer from November, 2020.
The Victor Herbert Renaissance Project LIVE! is the world’s only company exclusively devoted to Victor Herbert, the Irish American conductor and musician who composed innovative scores for early Broadway, as well as classical and popular music. Herbert contributed powerfully to the emergence of an authentically 20th century American sound. Supported by generous funding from The Victor Herbert Foundation, VHRP LIVE! is a registered 501(c)(3) corporation founded in 2014 by the company’s Artistic Director Alyce Mott, a leading Herbert historian and librettist and Music Director Michael Thomas. For more information visit www.vhrplive.org.
Karen Hudson
Victor Herbert Renaissance Project LIVE! Inc.
