From Design to Development, Hanna Construction Engineering Has Pioneered a New Niche of “Builder as Developer”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Los Angeles is known for its sunny beaches, Hollywood glamour, and elite real estate that continues to attract buyers and renters from around the world. Around every corner a new residential or commercial development can be seen breaking ground on construction, modernizing the living and working experience in one of the country’s largest cities. Every one of these projects takes immense planning, and multiple contractors to perform niche tasks as it pertains to a new building, until now. Hanna Construction Engineering is breaking the norms of tradition by offering full-service contracting from pre-construction planning, all the way through the final touches of a project, to streamline processes and create a cohesive experience for everyone involved.Specializing in structural and subterranean new-construction projects, specifically new-construction luxury residential homes and multifamily apartment buildings, Hanna Construction self-performs the majority of each project, reducing friction, confusion, and road-blocks to bring the focus back to exceptional service.Hanna Construction Engineering is setting a new standard in the Los Angeles construction industry, acting as the one-stop-shop for both residential and commercial developments. From custom luxury homes to 70-unit condo buildings, Hanna Construction Engineering manages:- Design and Consulting- Planning and Project Management - Building Plans, Entitlements and Approvals, Permits, etc- Development — Demolition, Earthmoving, Permanent Shoring, Foundation, Temporary Shoring, Structural Cement, Structural Steel, Framing, and moreHolding three state licenses in General Engineering (A), General Building (B), and Concrete (C-8), the Hanna team is equipped with the tools, experience, and expertise to get any job done. Most Developers and project Owners mistakenly hire inexperienced engineers and architects who drive up costs due to unfamiliarity of market prices and materials, but this is where Hanna Construction truly thrives. From day one of a project, Hanna Construction acts as a “Builder as a Developer” to ensure clients and investors get the best return on their investment and reducing unnecessary costs.Through proof of concept, dedication to their craft, and unwavering commitment to excellence in their field; Hanna Construction Engineering’s purpose-driven vision has come to fruition.To learn more about Hanna Construction, please visit: www.Hanna-Construction.com About Hanna Construction EngineeringHanna Construction Engineering, based in Los Angeles, was founded by Max Sadeghian in 1978. During the past 43 years, Hanna Construction has built many schools, hundreds of residential homes, and close to a thousand apartment building units in California. In 2018, after graduating from Pepperdine School of Law, David B. Zand joined Max Sadeghian with his city planning, real estate, and legal background to further expand the company into the development space and distinguish Hanna Construction as one of the few full-service construction companies in Los Angeles. Hanna Construction holds three contractor licenses, Class A (General Engineering), Class B (General Building), and Class C-8 (Concrete).##Website: www.Hanna-Construction.com Instagram: @hanna.construction