Newest Covid-19 vaccine and world information

State and local officials got draft plans for how the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will distribute Johnson & Johnson’s Covid-19 vaccine Friday, once it gets emergency use authorization from the US Food and Drug Administration.

They can start ordering vaccines as soon as Sunday, said an official who has seen the plans.

FDA advisers recommended EUA on Friday and the FDA has said it will move ahead quickly with the decision.

On Sunday, the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) will meet to discuss and vote on recommendations for the vaccine. But the CDC is ready to go and has put its plans into Tiberius, the federal government’s software platform used for distributing Covid-19 vaccines.

“In anticipation of everything going as planned on Sunday with the ACIP group, allocations have already been put into Tiberius for shipments next week,” said Lori Tremmel Freeman, chief executive officer of the National Association of County and City…