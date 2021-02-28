Westminster Barracks / DUI #1
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21B100814
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sergeant Stacy Corliss
STATION: Westminster Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 02/27/2021 at approximately 1912 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: I-91 southbound, mile marker 53, Weathersfield
VIOLATION: DUI #1
ACCUSED: Kristy Walck
AGE: 41
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Springfield, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Vermont State Police were notified of a motor vehicle crash into the median at mile marker 53 on I-91 southbound in the Town of Weathersfield. Troopers from the Westminster Barracks responded and located operator Kristy Walck on scene attempting to flag traffic down. Investigation revealed Walck was on her way home from work when she lost control of her vehicle and crashed into the median. Further investigation revealed she was under the influence of alcohol. Walck was arrested and transported to Springfield Police Department for processing. She was later released on a criminal citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Windsor Criminal Division on 03/16/2021 at 1330 hours to answer to the charge of DUI #1.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 03/16/2021 at 1330 hours
COURT: Windsor
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
SERGEANT STACY CORLISS
Vermont State Police
B Troop - Westminster Barracks
1330 Westminster Heights Road
Westminster, VT 05346
(802)722-4600