Westminster Barracks / DUI #1

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21B100814

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sergeant Stacy Corliss                            

STATION:  Westminster Barracks                    

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 02/27/2021 at approximately 1912 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: I-91 southbound, mile marker 53, Weathersfield

VIOLATION: DUI #1

ACCUSED: Kristy Walck                                              

AGE: 41

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:  Springfield, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Vermont State Police were notified of a motor vehicle crash into the median at mile marker 53 on I-91 southbound in the Town of Weathersfield.  Troopers from the Westminster Barracks responded and located operator Kristy Walck on scene attempting to flag traffic down.  Investigation revealed Walck was on her way home from work when she lost control of her vehicle and crashed into the median.  Further investigation revealed she was under the influence of alcohol.  Walck was arrested and transported to Springfield Police Department for processing.  She was later released on a criminal citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Windsor Criminal Division on 03/16/2021 at 1330 hours to answer to the charge of DUI #1.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME:  03/16/2021 at 1330 hours          

COURT:  Windsor

LODGED - LOCATION:  N/A    

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

SERGEANT STACY CORLISS

Vermont State Police 

B Troop - Westminster Barracks

1330 Westminster Heights Road

Westminster, VT  05346

(802)722-4600

